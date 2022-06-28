ALBANY, Ga. – For the second year in a row, Sowega Council on Aging (SCOA) has won the AAA Excellence in Aging Award from the Aging Disability Resource Connection Summit.
The agency was recognized for using technology in its Senior Center Without Walls program by distributing senior-friendly tablets to qualifying clients.
SCOA has been at the forefront of innovation since before the outbreak of COVID-19, which shut down the agency’s operations in March 2020 to protect the aging community, according to a press release from the agency.
Prior to the pandemic, agency leaders had been strategizing how to restructure their delivery of services so they could serve more seniors across its 14-county service area, the press release said. The result was a quick pivot from in-person senior center activities to a safer model that provided a hot meal at a local restaurant and a virtual activity — a senior center without walls — which earned them the 2021 AAA Excellence in Aging Award.
Senior Center Without Walls has continued to grow in participation and popularity with the aging community, resulting in tripling the number of seniors served over the last two years, the press release said. In addition, the agency continued its innovation efforts with its latest social isolation project — Claris Companion, utilizing customized tablets for each client.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.