ALBANY, Ga. — The Sowega Council on Aging plans three resource fairs over the summer to provide seniors with resources and information to help them live better lives.
Each fair will include the Georgia Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, according to a press release from the council. This federally funded program offers fresh fruits and vegetables to eligible participants at approved market sites each year. Farmers Market participants will also receive nutrition and health education on the benefits of fresh fruits and vegetables.
The resource fair will also include access to aging network providers and fun giveaways, the press release said.
Admission is free.
The Sowega Council on Aging oversees services for all people age 60 and older in a 14-county area that includes Colquitt County, but the resource fairs are planned at only three sites:
• May 27, 9 a.m. to noon, at the SCOA Regional Resource Center, 335 W. Society Ave., Albany.
• June 24, 9 a.m. to noon, at The Cross Church, 647 Old Ga. Highway 3, Camilla. This event is intended to serve Baker, Mitchell, Colquitt, Grady and Thomas counties.
• July 15, 9 a.m. to noon, at First Baptist Church, 351 E. Pine St., Colquitt, Ga.
