Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
1239 PM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

FLZ018-019-028-029-118-128-GAZ146>148-158>160-101745-
Inland Taylor FL-Coastal Jefferson FL-Inland Jefferson FL-Madison FL-
Coastal Taylor FL-Lafayette FL-Berrien GA-Brooks GA-Lowndes GA-
Colquitt GA-Cook GA-Thomas GA-
1239 PM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN LAFAYETTE...
JEFFERSON...NORTHERN TAYLOR...MADISON...COOK...SOUTHWESTERN
BERRIEN...WESTERN LOWNDES...THOMAS...BROOKS AND SOUTHERN COLQUITT
COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM EDT...

At 1238 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Riverside to 14 miles
southeast of St. Marks. Movement was east at 40 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include...
Monticello, Moultrie, Adel, Perry, Valdosta, Madison, Quitman,
Nashville, Thomasville, Hahira, Sparks, Boston, Lenox, Pavo,
Coolidge, Riverside, I-75 At Exit 16, Remerton, Greenville and
Morven.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for Big Bend of
Florida...and south central Georgia.

LAT...LON 3010 8333 2999 8398 3003 8405 3052 8400
      3052 8398 3056 8399 3117 8393 3131 8324
TIME...MOT...LOC 1638Z 250DEG 36KT 3112 8388 3008 8398

$$

42-DVD

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you