Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Tallahassee FL 1239 PM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021 FLZ018-019-028-029-118-128-GAZ146>148-158>160-101745- Inland Taylor FL-Coastal Jefferson FL-Inland Jefferson FL-Madison FL- Coastal Taylor FL-Lafayette FL-Berrien GA-Brooks GA-Lowndes GA- Colquitt GA-Cook GA-Thomas GA- 1239 PM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN LAFAYETTE... JEFFERSON...NORTHERN TAYLOR...MADISON...COOK...SOUTHWESTERN BERRIEN...WESTERN LOWNDES...THOMAS...BROOKS AND SOUTHERN COLQUITT COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM EDT... At 1238 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Riverside to 14 miles southeast of St. Marks. Movement was east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Monticello, Moultrie, Adel, Perry, Valdosta, Madison, Quitman, Nashville, Thomasville, Hahira, Sparks, Boston, Lenox, Pavo, Coolidge, Riverside, I-75 At Exit 16, Remerton, Greenville and Morven. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for Big Bend of Florida...and south central Georgia. LAT...LON 3010 8333 2999 8398 3003 8405 3052 8400 3052 8398 3056 8399 3117 8393 3131 8324 TIME...MOT...LOC 1638Z 250DEG 36KT 3112 8388 3008 8398 $$ 42-DVD
Special weather advisory until 1:45 p.m.
MOULTRIE [mdash] Ricky Nelson Smith, 62, of Moultrie, died Friday, March 26, 2021 at his residence. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
MOULTRIE [mdash] Karen Louise Evans Goble, 56, of Moultrie, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
MOULTRIE [mdash] Joseph Clifford Cooper, 27, of Moultrie, died Monday, March 29, 2021 in Moultrie, Georgia. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
