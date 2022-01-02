Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Tallahassee FL 316 PM EST Sun Jan 2 2022 GAZ145-146-158-022045- Colquitt GA-Mitchell GA-Thomas GA- 316 PM EST Sun Jan 2 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Mitchell, northwestern Thomas and Colquitt Counties through 345 PM EST... At 316 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Pelham, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Moultrie, Pelham, Norman Park, Ochlocknee, Riverside, Schley, Funston, Pineboro, Center Hill, Spence Airport, Cotton, South Moultrie, Chastain, Laney, Sigsbee, Moultrie Municipal A/P, Quality, Hartsfield, New Elm and Bay. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EST for south central and southwestern Georgia. && LAT...LON 3117 8360 3097 8405 3106 8412 3108 8412 3108 8414 3112 8417 3133 8386 3133 8376 3132 8376 3132 8371 TIME...MOT...LOC 2016Z 236DEG 32KT 3109 8404 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
breaking
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.