Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
316 PM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

GAZ145-146-158-022045-
Colquitt GA-Mitchell GA-Thomas GA-
316 PM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern
Mitchell, northwestern Thomas and Colquitt Counties through 345 PM
EST...

At 316 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles southeast of Pelham, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
         unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Moultrie, Pelham, Norman Park, Ochlocknee, Riverside, Schley,
Funston, Pineboro, Center Hill, Spence Airport, Cotton, South
Moultrie, Chastain, Laney, Sigsbee, Moultrie Municipal A/P, Quality,
Hartsfield, New Elm and Bay.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EST for south central
and southwestern Georgia.

&&

LAT...LON 3117 8360 3097 8405 3106 8412 3108 8412
      3108 8414 3112 8417 3133 8386 3133 8376
      3132 8376 3132 8371
TIME...MOT...LOC 2016Z 236DEG 32KT 3109 8404

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

