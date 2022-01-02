Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Tallahassee FL 541 PM EST Sun Jan 2 2022 GAZ127>131-145-146-022330- Tift GA-Worth GA-Colquitt GA-Irwin GA-Mitchell GA-Turner GA- Ben Hill GA- 541 PM EST Sun Jan 2 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Irwin, southeastern Turner, east central Mitchell, northern Colquitt, Tift, Ben Hill and southern Worth Counties through 630 PM EST... At 541 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles south of Rhine to 7 miles southeast of Baconton. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Tifton, Ocilla, Fitzgerald, Moultrie, Sylvester, Omega, Norman Park, Poulan, Doerun, Ty Ty, Phillipsburg, Mystic, Unionville, Riverside, Schley, Funston, Sumner, Sale City, Minton and Scooterville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EST for south central and southwestern Georgia. && LAT...LON 3168 8300 3147 8326 3148 8334 3147 8334 3146 8337 3140 8337 3138 8341 3133 8346 3133 8351 3128 8351 3116 8367 3124 8420 3185 8330 3185 8318 3181 8313 3182 8311 3178 8303 3178 8299 TIME...MOT...LOC 2241Z 256DEG 29KT 3185 8324 3130 8406 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
