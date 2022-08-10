Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Tallahassee FL 144 PM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022 GAZ146-158-159-101815- Brooks GA-Colquitt GA-Thomas GA- 144 PM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Thomas, northwestern Brooks and southeastern Colquitt Counties through 215 PM EDT... At 143 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pavo, or 12 miles northeast of Thomasville, moving northeast at 15 mph. At 135 PM EDT, Thomasville Airport gusted to 51 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Moultrie, Pavo, Coolidge, Riverside, Berlin, Barwick, Thomasville Municipal A/P, Autreyville, Dillon, Enon, Patten, Spence Airport, South Moultrie, Oaklawn, Merrillville, Moultrie Municipal A/P, Hollis and Murphy. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && LAT...LON 3082 8375 3091 8393 3119 8380 3107 8356 3105 8354 3105 8353 TIME...MOT...LOC 1743Z 210DEG 14KT 3094 8380 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
