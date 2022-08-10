Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
144 PM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

GAZ146-158-159-101815-
Brooks GA-Colquitt GA-Thomas GA-
144 PM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Thomas,
northwestern Brooks and southeastern Colquitt Counties through 215 PM
EDT...

At 143 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Pavo, or 12 miles northeast of Thomasville, moving northeast at 15
mph. At 135 PM EDT, Thomasville Airport gusted to 51 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
         unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
         possible.

Locations impacted include...
Moultrie, Pavo, Coolidge, Riverside, Berlin, Barwick, Thomasville
Municipal A/P, Autreyville, Dillon, Enon, Patten, Spence Airport,
South Moultrie, Oaklawn, Merrillville, Moultrie Municipal A/P, Hollis
and Murphy.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&

LAT...LON 3082 8375 3091 8393 3119 8380 3107 8356
      3105 8354 3105 8353
TIME...MOT...LOC 1743Z 210DEG 14KT 3094 8380

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

