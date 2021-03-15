MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County School System is joining in a statewide celebration this week to salute the efforts of local school board members. The week of March 15-19, 2021 has been proclaimed School Board Appreciation Week in Georgia. The weeklong observance calls attention to the contributions of local boards of education.
“Citizens elect board members to represent the community’s voice on education matters and to set the vision for the school district,” said Colquitt County School Superintendent Doug Howell. “Our board spends countless hours fulfilling its responsibilities and working together to continually improve our education system.”
The men and women serving the local school district are:
• District 1: Trudie Mae Hill, a retired teacher from Colquitt County High School, took office in June 2004.
• District 2: Jon Schwalls, an agri-business executive officer, took office in January 2021.
• District 3: Mary Beth Watson, the board’s vice chairman, is a vice president of accounting and administration who took office in January 2013.
• District 4: Robbie Pitts, the chairman, is a financial advisor who took office in January 2015.
• District 5: Patricia Anderson, a retired Colquitt County teacher, took office in January 2011.
• District 6: Kevin Sumner, a registered nurse, took office in January 2013.
As constitutional officers of Georgia, school board members are responsible for setting educational policies, employing the superintendent, providing buildings and equipment, operating a transportation system, and disbursing school funds. As community leaders, school board members serve as advocates for the children in local public schools. Board members must study, evaluate, and decide what actions are in the best interest of those students.
The Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA) sponsors the annual School Board Appreciation Week. The mission of GSBA is to ensure excellence in the governance of local school systems by providing leadership, advocacy and services, and by representing the collective resolve of Georgia’s elected boards of education. Please visit gsba.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.