MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Spires Striping located in Colquitt County.
Spires Striping is owned by Jamie Spires and is a business that provides parking lot striping, handicapped parking striping, as well as striping that is designed by the customer.
You can reach Spires Striping by calling 229-456-6634. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can also visit their Facebook page listed as Spires Striping.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are owner Jamie Spires and his son, along with Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.