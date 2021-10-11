MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for SplashMania Inflatables located in Colquitt County.
SplashMania Inflatables is owned by Heather Pate and is a company that rents inflatables, water slides, dry slides, bounce houses, combos, as well as offering GellyBall parties.
Their hours are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can reach SplashMania Inflatables by calling 229-921-8921 or visit their Facebook page listed as SplashMania Inflatables.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are owner Heather Pate and her family, along with Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
