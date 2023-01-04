MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Administrator Chas Cannon presents a plaque of commendation to Johnny Spooner, who retired in December after more than 30 years of service to the county. Spooner has served on the county Board of Assessors since 1990 and has also served as the county's chief tax appraiser.
Spooner retires from Board of Tax Assessors
