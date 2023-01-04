Johnny Spooner

Colquitt County Administrator Chas Cannon presents a plaque of commendation to Johnny Spooner, who retired in December after more than 30 years of service to the county. Spooner has served on the county Board of Assessors since 1990 and has also served as the county's chief tax appraiser.

 Melissa Lawson/Colquitt County clerk

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Administrator Chas Cannon presents a plaque of commendation to Johnny Spooner, who retired in December after more than 30 years of service to the county. Spooner has served on the county Board of Assessors since 1990 and has also served as the county's chief tax appraiser.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you