MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County Courthouse Square was packed with visitors, vendors and activities Saturday as the City of Moultrie hosted its 19th annual Spring Fling and Backyard BBQ Festival.
“This year’s Spring Fling was our largest ever. Next year we will have to block off more streets. We had to turn down vendors because we just didn’t have space for them. That’s never been an issue before,” Amy Johnson, the City of Moultrie downtown economic development and public relations director, said Monday.
The festival kicked off Friday night at 7 p.m. with the Atlanta-based Jackson County Line band performing on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square’s amphitheater. The festivities continued Saturday, April 15, at 9 a.m. with the Titus Ranch’s Run for the Ranch competition. The race had a record-breaking participation total of 62 runners, which is about three times more than what they’ve had in the past, Johnson said.
She explained the city hosts this festival for a couple of reasons: to provide a sense of community so families can come down and make memories, and to spur economic development in local businesses.
“We noticed that many of our restaurants were full. We also received reports from our merchants that they were very busy,” Johnson said.
Spring Fling not only attracted visitors from surrounding counties but also from neighboring states like Florida and Alabama. The festival was collaboratively sponsored by the Moultrie Convention and Visitors Bureau, the City of Moultrie and Downtown Moultrie Association.
"This is the city’s 19th year hosting Spring Fling and my 19th year organizing it. It continues to get better and better each year,” Johnson added. "The festival could not continue to be successful without all the City of Moultrie departments' teamwork."
City of Moultrie Public Works and Electric department employees worked weeks in advance to prepare for the event. They were present throughout the weekend to assist Johnson and her team.
“What they may not realize is that this festival is not just one department. We don’t just organize it and it happens. So many different things come together to make it happen. This festival included every department within the City of Moultrie. Every department had a hand in it, and that’s what makes us successful. We all know how to work together hand in hand, ” Johnson said.
The organizers shared gratitude to the Colquitt County Board of Commissioners for allowing the city to have Spring Fling in the center of the community and preserving the square.
Caroline Barber, the executive director of the Moultrie Convention and Visitors Bureau, said children really enjoyed the free activities that were available to them like the inflatable bounce houses and mini-golf.
Barber shared a comment from an attendee who said, “What a great time the Spring Fling was yesterday. To all the people involved that made it happen, you guys did fantastic! Thank you to the City of Moultrie - Government, volunteers, and vendors. The family and I had a great time. We saw so many smiling faces and happy kids. From riding ponies to tongue-stained kids sipping on snow cones … It felt like old times when I was a kid. It was great seeing all the families together enjoying all that the Festival had to offer. To everybody that had a hand in making it happen, my family thanks each of you for a job well done! I'm so proud of my community. There's nowhere else I’d rather raise my kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.