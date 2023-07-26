THOMASVILLE — Southern Regional Technical College announced Tuesday that it has been named a partner in the Georgia AI Manufacturing (AIM) Grant. This $65 million, multi-year grant will develop and expand artificial intelligence (AI) manufacturing and workforce development throughout Georgia.
The Georgia AIM project proposes to build a technical workforce training incubator and talent pipeline for autonomous and AI manufacturing technologies. Partners include education, business, government, and economic development groups.
Georgia AIM recognizes SRTC's commitment to excellence in technical education and its dedication to fostering innovation in the field of AI, according to a press release from SRTC. Through the development of Innovation Incubators, starting with K-12 partners, SRTC will work to strengthen the pipeline of STEM and AI innovators and entrepreneurs.
Through partnerships with Georgia Tech, Foundational Leadership Entrepreneurship and X-perience (FLEX), Tisk-Task, Southwest Georgia Regional Commission, DOE Office of Rural Education and Innovation, Spark Thomasville, Thomas County Chamber of Commerce, local manufacturers, Thomas County School System, and the Thomasville City School System, SRTC will spearhead the development of the Georgia AIM Technology Corridor to connect student innovators with business and industry partners to solve real-world problems, the college said.
The project will provide equity of access to innovation and entrepreneurship skills for rural, underserved students, transforming the region into a hub for advanced manufacturing and AI research and development. SRTC’s new director of innovation, Willie Allen, will work to train at least 1,000 students and 100 teachers from the region and expand partnerships with Georgia Tech programs, FLEX, the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission, local manufacturers, and K-12 school leaders, the SRTC press release said.
Georgia AIM will also serve as a collaborative platform for industry leaders, and educational institutions beginning with Thomasville City Schools and Thomas County Schools to converge and drive technological breakthroughs. By harnessing the power of AI, this initiative aims to revolutionize manufacturing processes, enhance productivity, and foster economic growth throughout Georgia.
To celebrate this milestone, SRTC hosted pilot events July 17 and 20 that brought together industry professionals, government officials, educators, and community members to showcase the vision and potential of the Georgia Artificial Intelligence Manufacturing Technology Corridor in the region.
