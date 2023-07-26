Southern Regional Technical College has hosted two events to introduce the community to the Georgia Artificial Intelligence Manufacturing Technology Corridor. The events began July 17 with the School to Business Summit sponsored by the Thomas County Chamber of Commerce, and continued July 20 with the Innovation and Entrepreneurship for Educators Workshop in which STEAM educators from across the state developed a toolbox of resources to bring into their classrooms. Shown above are participants in the Innovation and Entrepreneurship for Educators Workshop.