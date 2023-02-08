LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — During their annual meeting, the Georgia Association of Accounting Educators (GAAE) installed Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) Accounting instructor Ann Young of Barney, GA as GAAE President for the 2023-2024 term.
Young began her career as an educator at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College in 2010 before accepting a position as an accounting instructor at Southern Regional Technical College’s Moultrie campus in 2015. In addition to her role as an instructor, she is a lead advisor for FBLA-Collegiate, which is the college-level division of Future Business Leaders of America. She holds an Associate of Accounting from the former Valdosta Technical College, a Bachelor of Applied Science, Accounting from DeVry University, and a Master of Science, Accounting from Liberty University. Young is currently researching Educational Leadership as a PhD student in the dissertation publication phase at Liberty University.
Membership in GAAE is open to Professors of Accountancy from universities, state colleges, and technical colleges across Georgia. The organization seeks to unite accounting educators at colleges and universities of Georgia, advance the standards of instruction in those institutions, and form relationships with members of the accounting profession. GAAE’s officers are elected as four-year representatives. Officers progress from secretary in the first year, to treasurer in the second year, to vice president in the third year, and culminate their service with a term as president the fourth year. When she was initially elected in 2020, Young said that she was looking forward to four years of serving her peers.
“One of the primary purposes of GAAE is to form close relationships with members of the accounting profession and to grow our institutional accounting programs," she said. "Both are missions that are close to my heart.”
Young will serve in her role as president until the 2024 conference, which will be held at SRTC-Thomasville.
“This marks the first time that GAAE has ventured this far south for its annual conference,” said Young. “We are very excited to showcase our technical college to the membership.”
Young credits the annual conferences with much of her professional success.
“GAAE conferences are consistently some of the best for accounting educators that I have attended, including some national conferences,” said Young. “When my peers and I get together to discuss the issues of the accounting classroom in higher education we learn, grow, and encourage one another in an entirely connected way.”
During the annual GAAE conferences, members have the opportunity to learn about and discuss emerging issues and challenges facing the profession and/or the accounting industry. In various informative sessions, participants select from a variety of professional development topics designed to help them strengthen their professional knowledge and teaching skills. Members also attend continuing education credit workshops and engage with others in their profession from all across the state. For more information about GAAE: https://gaae.org/
