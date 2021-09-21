THOMASVILLE, Ga. — For Academic Year 2020, which was tracked through Sept. 15, 2021, Southern Regional Technical College reported the highest in-field job placement rate of the 22 technical colleges in the state of Georgia.
SRTC’s graduates achieved a 99.1% in-field job placement rate, which is 12.3 percentage points higher than the Technical College System of Georgia’s average of 86.8%. In-field job placement indicates that graduates are able to use the knowledge and skills they acquired in their college classes in their current role.
The Office of Career Services plays a major role in helping students and graduates transition to meaningful careers, SRTC said in a press release. As students prepare for the workplace, Career Services provides support by offering resume preparation and review, conducting mock interviews, assisting with career and job-market research, and helping to connect students to employers thought the Purple Briefcase job board.
Additionally, the college gives students access to the career planning and placement resources Virtual Job Shadow and Focus 2 Explore, the release said. Virtual Job Shadow is a one-stop, multimedia career planning resource that helps at every stage, from career exploration to landing a job, while Focus 2 Explore guides individuals through the process of career planning and college selection. Users discover majors, explore career paths and find colleges matching their interests and personal preferences.
Dr. Jeanine Long, SRTC’s director for Career Services, said, “In light of the pandemic we are delighted! This is just reinforcement to the fact that Southern Regional Technical College prepares students and graduates to work in the areas of greatest need and opportunity in our eleven county region.”
SRTC offers over 130 degree, diploma, and certificate programs that are designed to get students quickly into their desired career, and 28 general education courses that transfer to the University System of Georgia institutions and 19 private colleges and universities in Georgia. SRTC has instructional sites located in Colquitt, Decatur, Early, Grady, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth counties.
