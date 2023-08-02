MOULTRIE — Southern Regional Technical College recently announced the launch of a new barbering program at SRTC-Moultrie.
Beginning in the fall semester, dual enrollment students at Colquitt County High School have access to certificate-level barbering classes, while traditional students will be able to earn a barbering diploma. Both options will be taught on the Industrial Drive Campus in Moultrie, SRTC said in a Wednesday press release.
The college’s new barbering instructor is Ricky L. Day of Tifton. He began his barbering career as a student in 2015, and has since opened his own business in Tifton, Ricky's Tonsorial Parlour. Now holding the title of Master Barber, he is ready to give back to the industry as a teacher.
"I’ve always believed in serving and helping others to grow their own innate gifts and skills," he said. "I truly love teaching and coaching others to greatness. I also love being a barber! There is true art and craft in being a good barber and I relish the opportunity to share the joy I have found in being a master barber with others who wish to make this a lifestyle and career."
For more information about the program, please visit https://southernregional.edu/college-catalog/current/colleges/school-of-business-education/cosmetology.
