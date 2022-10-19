THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Southern Regional Technical College President Jim Glass has announce the addition of Tim Cochran of Bainbridge and Toni Reid of Tifton to the SRTC Board of Directors.
Cochran and Reid were sworn in during the Oct. 12 Board of Directors meeting at SRTC-Moultrie and will serve SRTC for a term of three years.
Cochran has served as Decatur County superintendent of schools since 2016. In this position, he has overseen academics, technology, facilities, and collaborations with community partners in service to Decatur County students. Of the district’s many successes, he is most proud of the district’s work with the College and Career Academy and Dual Enrollment programs. He has formed partnerships with local industry and our local colleges to put programs in place that connect our students directly to local labor needs.
“The partnership and focus on our programs with local industry has been a huge boost to our students and our community,” said Cochran.
Prior to his post in Decatur County, Cochran served as superintendent of schools in Atkinson County, a school administrator in Lanier County, and as a teacher and coach in Brooks and Charlton counties.
Reid is the area manager of external affairs and community engagement organization for Georgia Power Company. In her role, she builds internal and external sustainable relationships that encourage and facilitate positive collaboration. She also engages with the communities she serves with strategies and strategic planning for their current and future needs. Prior to her current position in Tift County, Reid served as customer strategy manager and customer service supervisor for Georgia Power; and as customer care lead, senior customer service representative, and administrative specialist for Alabama Power Company.
“We are blessed with a fantastic Board of Directors here at SRTC, and I am excited to have Tim and Toni join this remarkable group of community-minded individuals,” said President Jim Glass. “I look forward to adding their professionalism, vision, and leadership to our team of leaders. I believe that they will be excellent board members and advocates for our college.”
The board's purpose is to advise the college on program direction, to serve as a check and balance for the development and implementation of college goals; objectives; policies; and procedures, and to advocate for SRTC within the community. The State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia approves each local board member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.