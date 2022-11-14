THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) President Jim Glass announced Monday the addition of Tonia Garrett of Nashville to the SRTC Board of Directors. Garrett was sworn in during the Nov. 9 Board of Directors meeting at SRTC-Thomasville and will serve SRTC for a term of 3 years.
Garrett has over 30 years of experience in healthcare, completing her associate degree in Nursing at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, and beginning her nursing career at South Georgia Medical Center in 1990. She cared for Southwest Georgia patients and their families as a nurse for a decade before moving into hospital administration at Tift Regional Medical Center. As she advanced in her career, she earned her Bachelor of Nursing degree and MBA in Healthcare Administration from South University in Savannah.
A proven leader with a focus on nursing service and staff improvements, Garrett now serves as Tift Regional Health System’s vice president and chief nursing officer. She is directly responsible for the quality and appropriateness of nursing care delivered to patients at Tift Regional Health System’s numerous facilities. She is a current member of the Association of PeriOperative Nurses, the American Nurses Association, and the Georgia Organization of Nurse Leaders.
“Tonia’s three decades of nursing experience and healthcare leadership will surely prove invaluable as we work to expand and advance our nursing programs at Southern Regional Technical College,” Glass said. “I look forward to adding her experience and leadership to our team. I believe that she will be an excellent board member and advocate for our college.”
The board's purpose is to advise the college on program direction; to serve as a check and balance for the development and implementation of college goals, objectives, policies, and procedures; and to advocate for SRTC within the community. The State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia approves each local board member.
