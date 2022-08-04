BAINBRIDGE, Ga. — On July 28, 2022, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a Commencement ceremony at SRTC-Bainbridge in honor of the graduates who completed their programs during the spring and summer semesters of 2022. The ceremony recognized the accomplishments of 727 individual graduates.
SRTC’s graduation was a morning of conferring degrees, diplomas, and certificates to students who have completed their respective credit programs or high school equivalency credentials, the college said in a press release. Many graduates received multiple honors as certain programs have embedded certificates that are obtained when completing said program in its entirety. In total, 194 degrees, 123 diplomas, 389 technical certificates of credit (TCC), and 54 high school equivalency (HSE) credentials were conferred over the course of the spring and summer semesters.
The commencement speaker was Jenny Dell, founder and principal at J. Dell Advancement Group. Prior to starting her own firm in 2020, Dell spent 18 years in communications, development, design, and management roles, primarily in higher education and faith-based nonprofits. Dell serves as a board member with South Georgia Ballet and The Treehouse Children’s Advocacy Center, and is a graduate of Leadership Thomas. Dell commended the graduates for their choices and accomplishments, saying, “The path that got you here today wasn’t straight and narrow. It probably meandered, maybe detoured or even dead-ended along the way. But it’s in those twists and turns that your unique story was written. The journey you’ve taken so far is etched into your story, and SRTC is now a chapter in that book.”
SRTC President Jim Glass thanked the graduates in attendance for choosing Southern Regional Technical College, and extended his appreciation to the gathered family and friends for supporting the students during their college journey. He encouraged the students to continue to work hard and take the lessons that they have learned at SRTC with them as they move forward in their education and their careers.
