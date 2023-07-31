BAINBRIDGE — On July 27, 2023, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a Commencement ceremony at SRTC-Bainbridge in honor of the graduates who completed their programs during the spring and summer semesters of 2023.
The ceremony recognized the accomplishments of over 1000 individual graduates. Over 300 graduates attended the commencement ceremony in person, making it the largest graduation in SRTC’s history.
SRTC’s graduation was a morning of conferring degrees, diplomas, and certificates to students who have completed their respective credit programs or high school equivalency credentials. Many graduates received multiple honors as certain programs have embedded certificates that are obtained when completing said program in its entirety. In total, 212 degrees, 109 diplomas, 630 technical certificates of credit (TCC), and 68 high school equivalency (GED®)credentials were conferred over the course of the spring and summer semesters.
The commencement speaker was Patricia Davenport Wilkins, Laboratory Administrative Director for Archbold Memorial Hospital, where she provides leadership and guidance to the laboratory department. Wilkins is a certified Medical Laboratory Scientist, holding a prestigious certification from the American Society of Clinical Pathology. She holds degrees from Georgia State University and Berry College. Wilkins commended the graduates for their choices and accomplishments, and charged them to continue their educational and career journeys with determination and dignity.
SRTC President Jim Glass thanked the graduates in attendance for choosing Southern Regional Technical College, and extended his appreciation to the hundreds of gathered family and friends for supporting the students during their college journey. He encouraged the students to continue to work hard and take the lessons that they have learned at SRTC with them as they move forward in their education and their careers.
SRTC offers over 150 degree, diploma, and certificate programs that are designed to get you quickly into your desired career, and 28 general education courses that transfer to the University System of Georgia institutions and 19 private colleges and universities in Georgia.
SRTC has instructional sites located in eleven counties across Southwest Georgia for the convenience of our students. The College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). SACSCOC is the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states.
For the most up-to-date information on registration, class dates, and program offerings, log on to www.southernregional.edu or call (888) 205 – 3449.
