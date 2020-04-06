THOMASVILLE, Ga. — In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) has announced it is suspending the placement exam requirement for college admission for the summer semester. SRTC is also suspending the requirement that applicants provide an official high school or high school equivalency transcript for admission to the semester beginning Thursday, May 21.
All 22 of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) colleges across the state will be relaxing their admissions requirements to create a smoother path to admission during this time of upheaval, SRTC said in a press release.
“As we navigate these uncertain and unprecedented times, we want to do everything we can to help our fellow Georgians pursue higher education without barriers,” said TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier. “By suspending the placement exam and official high school or high school equivalency transcript requirements, we are removing obstacles for people who otherwise would enroll at one of our colleges.”
The suspension of the placement exam, ACCUPLACER, still provides SRTC the ability to use other placement methods already in place to allow an applicant to continue the enrollment process, SRTC said. The college will evaluate program readiness in several different ways to ensure student success.
This extraordinary move allows applicants who wish to begin this summer the ability to continue their admission process. In the interim, students may submit unofficial transcripts until the college resumes normal business operations. The students will then have the ability to submit official documents without affecting their current enrollment.
“The coronavirus has certainly disrupted everyone’s lives in one way or another, but our commitment to providing an excellent education to students does not waver,” said Dozier. “These temporary changes to the admissions process are one way where we can help those interested in pursuing a postsecondary credential do so without delay.”
Though all campuses remain closed at this time, SRTC’s online application process reopened on Monday, April 6. Prospective students may apply online by visiting southernregional.edu/apply.
