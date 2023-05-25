THOMASVILLE — For the 2023 summer semester, which began May 15, the Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) Foundation awarded scholarships to 65 students totaling $50,650.
The SRTC scholarship funds assist students with education-related costs such as tuition, fees, books, classroom and lab supplies, and gas money, according to a press release from the college.
The students who were awarded scholarships are Mesha Kent of Albany; Lakisha Murphy, Crystal McNair, Jana Price, and Shaquavia Odom of Bainbridge; Katisa Payne of Berlin; James Peppers of Boston; Blake Hall, Laura Maxwell, Gabriella Sanchez, Erika Lopez, and Carlos Castro of Cairo; Lisa Lashley, Emily Layport, and Ashley Carden of Camilla; Jamey Gray, Matthew Griffin, and Kelli Johnson of Coolidge; Isabella Barfield, YKemia Young, and Rhonda Frye of Doerun; Candace Rambo of Donalsonville; Kimberly Pitts of Enigma; Lisa Holland of Hawkinsville; Emiyah Harper of Leesburg; Allison Underhill of Madison; Ivy Tran of Meigs; Catherine Porter, Jayden Mitchell, Lindsey Holton-Edwards, Jamison Kling, Michael Wood, Allison Taylor, and Cassandra Watson of Moultrie; Lakyn Griffin of Pavo; Aniyah Bennett and Savannah Lemaire of Pelham; Chaidrianna Terry of Sylvester; Jasmine Doyle of Tallahassee; Vivian Winter, Zoey Griffin, Maleah Turner, Tamara Barrett, Wesley Gillis, Taylor Brittain, Denesia Davis, Donald Crites, Marian Rincon, Ellaniti Anderson, Jasmine Smith, Kristin Revell, Leaha Singletary, Madison Spiker, and Terri Tedder of Thomasville; Trinidad Reyes, Cason Johnston, Citlaly Maldonado, Heather Rugg, Katelyn Faircloth, Louis Keys, and Amelia Hillmon of Tifton; Lavella Marshall of Valdosta; and Bria Bogan, Sahara Robertson, and Kaylynn Brinkley of Whigham.
“On behalf of the SRTC Foundation Board of Trustees, congratulations to each of these students on their summer 2023 scholarship awards. This is a very competitive process and we are proud to celebrate our students’ accomplishments. Thank you to all of our generous donors who make awarding these scholarships possible, ” commented Dr. Amy Maison, Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Southern Regional Technical College.
The application period for fall scholarships began May 24 and applications may be submitted until July 15. Current and future SRTC students may apply for Foundation scholarships online: https://southernregional.edu/scholarships.
For more information on scholarships, how to give, and how to apply, please visit the Foundation’s website at www.southernregional.edu/scholarships or contact the Institutional Advancement Office by calling (229) 225-3977.
The SRTC Foundation is a non-profit corporation whose mission is to promote the cause of higher education and expand educational opportunities to the students of SRTC, the press release said. The Foundation strives to create scholarships and endowments, and assist in the financing of capital improvements and other college-related expenses.
