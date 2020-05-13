THOMASVILLE, Ga. — For the 2020 summer semester, which begins on May 21, the Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) Foundation awarded scholarships to 56 students totaling over $37,000. This semester, these scholarship funds may be used to assist students with technology expenses associated with online coursework as well as more traditional education-related costs such as tuition, fees, books, and classroom supplies.
The students who were awarded scholarships were Morgan Avery, Regan Cutchin, Maribel Martinez-Chavez Savannah Pace, Lindsey Stringer, Aicia Thompson and Emellia Woodrum of Bainbridge, Ashley Hornsby, Sandy Matias, Amberleigh Rector, Lezli Thompson, Amber Webb, Erika Lopez and Dianna Pacheco of Cairo, Katie Ansley, Elizabeth Delk and Melanie Green of Camilla, Tiffany Hand of Climax, Soledad Sanchez of Colquitt, Shawn Diaz of Coolidge, Monica Arambulo of Douglas, Lauren Singletary of Meigs, Rimanda Carsner, Judy Folsom, Hali Jarrell, Shelby Pinero, and Kerri Worth of Moultrie, Karol Kirk Nashville, Hannah Watts of Norman Park, Lydia Baldwin and Taylor Savage of Ochlocknee, Nestor Nunez Vasquez of Omega, Freta Banks and Alyssa York of Pavo, Amanda Barnes and Dana Boak of Pelham, Serenity Proffitt of Quitman, Chandler Bearden, and Virginia Lamb of Sylvester, Sophie Barnes, Veronica Bozeman, Ashley Fox, Stephanie Griffin, Tyla Joseph, Ian Moody, Melinda Wilson, and Vivian Winter of Thomasville, Daisey Estrada, Kimjuana Ivey, Cornellia Lane, Lucia Pena and Noemi Reyes of Tifton, Kinsey Herrin, Julie Lokey, and Chasity Williams of Valdosta, and Kady Taliaferro of Whigham.
“Foundation scholarships can help students bridge the gap, stay in school, and reach their goals as they navigate the many challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented to all of us. The SRTC Foundation is only able to make these vital funds available to our students because of the ongoing generosity of our community partners,” said Jenny Dell, SRTC’s Director of Institutional Advancement.
The SRTC Foundation is a non-profit corporation whose mission is to promote the cause of higher education and expand educational opportunities to the students of SRTC. The Foundation strives to create scholarships and endowments, and assist in the financing of capital improvements and other college-related expenses. Scholarship applications for the 2020 fall semester will open on May 25. Students wishing to apply may visit southernregional.awardspring.com. For more information on scholarships, how to give, and how to apply, please visit the Foundation’s website at www.southernregional.edu/scholarships or contact the Institutional Advancement Office by calling (229) 225-4060.
SRTC offers over 155 degree, diploma, and certificate programs that are designed to get you quickly into your desired career, and 28 general education courses that transfer to the University System of Georgia institutions and 19 private colleges and universities in Georgia. SRTC has instructional sites located in Colquitt, Decatur, Early, Grady, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth counties for the convenience of our students. The College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). SACSCOC is the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states. For the most up-to-date information on registration, class dates, and program offerings, log on to www.southernregional.edu.
