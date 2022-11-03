ATLANTA — Last week, Georgia’s Technical College Foundation Association (TCFA) announced Southern Regional Technical College Foundation, Inc. was one of 17 Technical College System of Georgia foundations out of a possible 22 to receive the prestigious designation of “Role Model Board.”
A Role Model Board is one in which all trustees are actively engaged in the work of the board, through regular attendance at board and committee meetings, college and foundation events, participation in leadership activities, personal professional development, and fundraising on behalf of the board, according to a press release from Southern Regional Tech.
Foundation Chair Bob Swadel said this of the honor: “It takes the entire team of trustees and Foundation staff to meet the designation of Role Model Board. It requires hard work and dedication, and we are honored to be recognized once again as a Technical College Foundation Association Role Model Board.”
To earn the award, foundation trustees must adhere to the highest standard of legal and financial practices, the college said. Every member must accomplish a minimum of three specific benchmarks set by the TCFA. Some of the goals include: participating in advanced training or professional development, attending or observing a class at the college, attending a graduation or other college special event, attending at least 80 percent of foundation board meetings, and supporting the foundation’s donor relations efforts. The Foundation must also maintain a certain level of financial support as well as have completed detailed annual financial audits and/or reviews.
