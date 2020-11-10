THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Demonstrating their commitment to Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) and its mission of building an educated workforce, the SRTC Foundation Board of Trustees has earned a coveted distinction.
Recently, Georgia’s Technical College Foundation Association (TCFA) announced Southern Regional Technical College Foundation, Inc. as one of only 12 technical college foundations out of a possible 22 to receive the prestigious designation of Role Model Board, according to a press release from the college. The TCFA Role Model Foundation Board Certification is an honor bestowed on the TCSG foundations that:
- Engage in best practices in nonprofit governance, board management, and operations;
- Have policies in place to ensure compliance with state and federal regulations, especially in financial matters;
- Are led by a Board of Trustees whose members are actively engaged in the foundation’s development activities; and
- Support the professional development and state-level participation of their trustees, executive director and college advancement personnel.
“I am grateful to work with such a dedicated group of volunteers who believe in the mission of the college and so generously support the foundation. It is an honor to be recognized as a Role Model Board again this year,” said Amy Maison, vice president for institutional advancement and marketing.
To earn the award, foundation trustees must adhere to the highest standard of legal and financial practices, the SRTC press release said. Every member must accomplish a minimum of three specific benchmarks set by the TCFA. Some of the goals include participating in advanced training or professional development, attending or observing a class at the college, attending a graduation or other college special event, attending at least 80 percent of foundation board meetings, and supporting the foundation’s donor relations efforts.
The SRTC Foundation must also maintain a certain level of financial support as well as have completed detailed annual financial audits and/or reviews. The TCFA Role Model Foundation Board Certification is an annual certification process. Each year, foundations, all trustees and advancement personnel must meet the requirements for certification established by the Delegate Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.