BAINBRIDGE, Ga. — On the evening of Feb. 5, The Southern Regional Technical College Foundation recognized four Distinguished Alumni Award Winners during the Foundation’s Comedy for a Cause event at the Charles H. Kirbo Center in Bainbridge, Georgia. Those recognized wereChristy Fowler of Cairo, Willie L. Smith, Jr. of Quincy, Tony Turpin of Thomasville, and Carrie Viohl of Moultrie. The Distinguished Alumni each received an award handcrafted by students at SRTC. Each of these Distinguished Alumni embody excellence in technical education and beyond.
Christy Fowler graduated from the former Southwest Georgia Technical College in 2000, earning an Associate of Applied Technology degree. After attaining her associate’s degree, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Cardiopulmonary Sciences, graduating Cum Laude and Dean’s Scholar. Later, she graduated with honors with her Master of Education in Adult and Career Education degree. Christy currently serves as the Director of Respiratory Care at Mitchell County Hospital, which is a system hospital for Archbold Memorial Hospital. She frequently volunteers for hospital charitable and outreach initiatives, including serving as the Chair for the annual fall food drive for Mitchell County Hospital, a committee member for the annual Christmas toy drive for Mitchell County Hospital, and on the committee for the annual Easter Basket drive for Mitchell County Hospital. Since becoming a Registered Respiratory Therapist, Christy as given back to SRTC as a member, secretary, and chair of the Respiratory Care program’s Advisory Board. “I am blessed to have attended a technical college and step into an amazing career that I love,” said Fowler. “Technical college is a great stepping stone for any career.”
Willie L. Smith, Jr. graduated from the former Southwest Georgia Technical College in 2011, earning an Associate of Applied Science degree in Business Management, a Diploma in Supervisory Development, and a Technical Certificate of Credit in Supervisory Management. After SRTC, Willie earned a Bachelor of Technical Studies and a Master of Education at Valdosta State University, as well as an Information Specialist degree at Florida State University. He is currently pursuing his Ph.D. at FSU. Willie has been a College of Business Esprit de Corps Award recipient, a We Choose Excellent Award recipient, and a Core Values Award recipient for the work he has done at Florida State University. He has served as an advisor for the Big Brother, Little Brother chapter at FSU. Together with his wife, he created a community day in his hometown, and co-founded Empowered Scholars Foundation, Inc., a charitable organization that helps to inform and inspire local students about collegiate opportunities. Willie is now the Director of Undergraduate Advising at Florida State University, where he specializes in working with academically at-risked and first-generation college students. “A technical education prepares you for life,” said Smith. “We encountered things in Management Supervisory classes that I see every day in the real world. I often refer to the information I learned in those classes.”
Tony Turpin graduated from the former Thomas Technical Institute in 1994, earning a certificate of Radiologic Technology. In 2013, he completed his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Georgia Southwestern State University and went on to earn a Master’s in Adult and Career Education from Valdosta State University in 2019. He is currently enrolled at The University of Southern Mississippi, working towards his Doctorate in Educational Leadership. In 2018 and again in 2019, Tony served on the leadership team for the Georgia Master Teacher Experience. In 2019, Tony was a Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Education finalist for Southern Regional. At SRTC, Tony has served on multiple committees, lending his leadership, enthusiasm, and tireless work ethic to further the mission of the College. Tony credits technical education and his instructors with preparing him for life and leadership in addition to a career in Radiology. Tony currently serves as the Program Chair for the Radiologic Technology program at SRTC-Thomasville. “I cannot encourage young people enough to pursue a technical education,” said Turpin. “There is no other degree out there that can teach you a career in the amount of time that we can. Dollar for dollar, nothing compares to a technical education.”
After a twenty-year hiatus from college, Carrie Viohl graduated from SRTC in 2018, earning an Associate of Applied Science degree in Business Management. In 2020, she completed her Bachelor of Organizational Leadership degree and immediately continued on to the Master of Education program at Valdosta State University. She will complete her Master’s this semester and begin working on her Doctorate in the summer of this year. While enrolled at SRTC, the College selected Carrie to be the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership representative for the College. In 2015, she was chosen to take part in Moultrie’s High Potential Leaders initiative, a program designed to develop and support the next generation of Southwest Georgia leaders. Carrie has served her community on several boards and committees, including the Chamber of Commerce, the Colquitt County Arts Center, the United Way of Colquitt County, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Colquitt County, the Colquitt County Family Connection partnership, and the Historic Preservation Commission. Carrie is currently the Public Relations Manager for Southern Regional Technical College. “Like my fellow Distinguished Alumni, I am thankful for the opportunity to start here with a technical education,” said Viohl. “Lessons learned at SRTC have undergirded my undergrad and graduate studies. When I am finally Dr. Viohl, I will still be grateful for my time at SRTC.”
For more information on SRTC’s Alumni Association, joining the association free of charge, or nominating a distinguished alumnus, please visit our website at http://southernregional.edu/alumni-association, or contact the Institutional Advancement Office at 229-225-4060.
