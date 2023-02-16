THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The chair of Southern Regional Technical College’s Radiologic Technology Program in Moultrie was one of three SRTC alumni honored recently with the college’s Distinguished Alumni Award.
The Southern Regional Technical College foundation recognized Buffie Spencer of Thomasville along with Trey Mock of Bainbridge and Jimmy Smith of Thomasville Feb. 11 during the Foundation’s “Comedy for a Cause” event at the Biscuit Company in Thomasville, Ga.
Each received an award handcrafted by students at SRTC.
Spencer earned her Radiologic Technology diploma at the former Southwest Georgia Technical College in 1990. She later attained an Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology; a Technical, Trade and Industrial Education Bachelor of Science at Valdosta State University; and Master’s of Education at Capella University.
Spencer was the Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year for SRTC in 2018 and went on to be a finalist at the state level. She was the recipient of the Native Trail Blazer Award, the Rotary Club’s Women of Influence and Integrity Award, and the Heinz/LEE Initiative Restaurant award.
“I love to say that I grew up in technical education,” said Spencer. “I attended a technical college immediately out of high school, which is where I fell in love with Radiologic Technology. I could not have found a better program to facilitate me as a young learner. The college trained me to become a skilled technologist and instilled in me the work ethic that I now share with my students. I can truly say Southern Regional Technical College has invested in my 35-year-long career as a student, instructor and alumna.”
Mock graduated with honors from Southern Regional Technical College in 2019, earning an Associate of Science in Criminal Justice Technology degree, as well as several related Technical Certificates of Credit.
After attaining his associate’s degree, he continued his education and training within the law enforcement career field. He has since completed the Code Enforcement Master Certificate Program Level 2 and he is currently working on his Level 3 Code Enforcement Officer Leadership and Management Certificate Program through the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government.
Mock currently serves as deputy marshal for the Bainbridge-Decatur Marshal’s Office and as the department’s training manager.
Smith graduated from Southern Regional Technical College in 2017, earning an Associate of Applied Science in Business Management degree. While enrolled at SRTC, the college selected Smith to be the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership representative for SRTC.
He continued his education at Columbia Southern University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Management degree in 2021. Most recently, he completed all classes of the National Certificate of Public Works Management Program at The University of Georgia.
Smith is currently the Director of Solid Waste and Landfill Operations with the City of Thomasville. He has worked with the city since 1995, when he joined the Solid Waste Department as a trash collector shortly after high school graduation.
