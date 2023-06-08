MOULTRIE - Accounting was not the first career plan for Mirian Gutierrez-Villeda of Moultrie. She has been working as a mechanic since she earned her Automotive Technology diploma at Southern Regional Technical College a few years back.
A childhood passion for automobiles led her to her first diploma, the college said in a press release, but after a couple of years, Gutierrez-Villeda found herself interested in a very different line of work.
“I’ve always loved cars. Instead of dolls, I played with cars!," she said. "I will still work on cars as a hobby, but now I am looking forward to using my natural abilities with numbers and organization to help other businesses succeed.”
A major driving force behind her college and career choices is her family.
“I am very, very close with my family. They are everything to me,” she said.
The oldest of four kids, Gutierrez-Villeda will be the first person in her family to earn a college degree, an opportunity that her parents have made possible.
“I want to do this for my family, especially my dad," she said. "He does everything for me and I cannot let him down. I see how hard he has worked for our family and I can feel all the love that he has given; all that he has provided. He has given all of his children great opportunities.”
Though Gutierrez-Villeda is just 23 years old, her father’s example has inspired her to provide the same kind of opportunities for her future family.
“He motivates me to think about my family in the future," she said. "When I have kids one day, I want to be able to provide for them just like he has for me, just like his mom provided for him.”
She already has plans to continue her education after graduating with her accounting degree in next year.
“I think about my future a lot, all the way through my career and even retirement," she said. "After graduating with this associate degree, I will be pursuing my bachelor degree, and eventually my CPA license. That is something I really want.”
Her interest in business and leadership led her to join the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA)-Collegiate chapter of SRTC-Moultrie. At the Georgia Spring Leadership Conference and Competitions in Atlanta, Gutierrez-Villeda competed and placed fourth in Foundations of Accounting. She took the top prize in Foundations in Finance.
“I’ve never competed in anything! It was better than I thought it was going to be," she said. "This was a great opportunity to be with other people interested in business and leadership. I did not just compete; I made friends up there! I am not always social type, but I found that I had a lot in common with the other FBLA students.”
The family that she is working so hard for are already impressed by her accomplishments.
“I have never seen my family this proud, to be honest," she said. "Coming back from Atlanta, I did not expect their reaction. My brother translated for my mom, telling her that I would go to Nationals next. She was so proud that she gave me $100!”
Later this month, Gutierrez-Villeda and her fellow first prizewinners will represent SRTC at the National FBLA Conference and Competition in Atlanta, where she will compete for a national prize.
“I am nervous because there are a lot of other people who will be putting their all into it, too. But I do my best in everything I do, so whatever happens, I know I will have done my best to make my family proud,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.