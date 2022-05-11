THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Southern Regional Technical College President Jim Glass has appointed Carla Barrow, M.Ed. as the new vice president for institutional effectiveness of Southern Regional Technical College.
The Division of Institutional Effectiveness supports the planning and decision-making efforts of leadership at SRTC by generating data, analytics, and evidence-based information for continuous improvement of academic programs, academic and student support services, and administrative services, the college said in a press release. The division also assists programs in acquiring and maintaining program accreditations and the college in maintaining its accreditation status.
Barrow has accumulated 22 years of progressive experience in the Technical College System of Georgia, including 14 years as a dean for academic affairs at SRTC. As a dean, she managed both the School of Health Sciences and the School of Arts and Sciences.
In her previous roles, Barrow gained extensive experience in institutional effectiveness and accreditation processes, SRTC said. She led programmatic planning, review, and accreditation processes, and provided oversight for 14 program-specific accreditation site visits for both initial and continuing accreditation. She evaluated and contributed to self-study reports and the preparations for Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) visits. Her accreditation experience includes the practice and documentation of standards compliance such as qualified faculty, student achievement, educational program structure and content and educational policies, procedures, and practices.
“Carla’s extensive experience with programmatic assessment and planning is an asset to this college and the communities that we serve,” Glass said. “Her dedication to technical education and our students is evident in the tireless work ethic and meticulous attention to detail that she brings to the table every day.”
In her new role, Barrow will be responsible for implementing ongoing, integrated college-wide research, data collection, evaluation, assessment, analysis, planning, budgeting, and implementation processes. The division provides the overall leadership and direction for the implementation of the comprehensive SRTC IE Plan to assure quality programs, services, student learning, and mission accomplishment to meet the needs of the workforce serving primarily the citizens of SRTC’s eleven-county service delivery area.
“Since 1999, I have had the pleasure of witnessing this college evolve, expand, and improve in a continual pursuit of excellence,” commented Barrow. “I am honored by this opportunity to further support Southern Regional Technical College.”
