Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.