MOULTRIE — On Wednesday, May 3, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a pinning ceremony at SRTC-Moultrie during which 45 Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) students from SRTC-Tift and SRTC-Thomasville Nursing cohorts received their nursing pins. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. This class of nursing students is eligible to participate in SRTC’s formal graduation ceremony on July 27 and will officially be Registered Nurses (RN) pending the passage of their board exams.
The students receiving pins were Chelsea Gandy of Adel; Cambreana Dye of Albany; Emily Payne of Ashburn; Trinity Clark of Brinson; Samantha Borden, Carol Carnage, Yakila Frazier, Sam Gainous, Ja'Nylah Harper, Corrina Jones, Robert Peterson, and Kirsten Smith of Cairo; Elizabeth Massingill of Eastman; Delana Smith and Justin Talmage of Lake Park; Angela Starnes of Leesburg; Marissa Cato of Meigs; Asia Walker of Monticello; Erin Crossett of Moultrie; Carly Horne of Norman Park; Veronica Hyman of Ocilla; Jacey Klaus and Amanda Saunders of Omega; Kylie Curles of Pelham; Mackenzie Donalson and Kierra Golden of Quitman; Kristen Story of Sycamore; Leeann Hayes and Carrington Sams of Tallahassee; Bailey Askew, Megan Bearden, Arielal Davis, Leasa Doyle, Sopouria Edward, Ashlian Mayer, Tammy Mitchell, and Loren Osgatharp of Thomasville; Paul Arvizu, Kelly Halstead, Amber Johnson, William Nelms, Daffanie Sims, and Hannah Walker of Tifton; and Kimberly Brown and Sharyna Williams of Valdosta.
During the pinning ceremony, which symbolizes the rite of passage into the nursing profession, students received a pin and a small lamp. The pin reminds students of their purpose to serve the sick and infirm. The lamp serves as a tribute to Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern-day nursing. In the nineteenth century, Nightingale was known as the "Lady with the Lamp," tending to the sick while carrying a lamp to light the way. At the ceremony, faculty members recognized several students for exceptional achievement during their time in the nursing program. Paul Arvizu and Samantha Borden received the Clinical Excellence Award. This is a special award because their classmates vote on the recipient. This person has excellent bedside manner and great nursing skills. The student is a leader and is always willing to assist their classmates.
Kelly Halstead and Sam Gainous earned the highest exit exam scores and the Exit Exam Awards. The exit exam is a diagnostic test that evaluates general knowledge and critical thinking abilities of the graduate nurse.
SRTC’s ASN faculty recognized Kim Brown and Jacey Klaus with the Nightingale Awards. The ASN faculty established the Nightingale Award in recognition of an outstanding student who exemplifies the characteristics essential to the caring nature of nursing. The recipient is as a person who always displays a positive attitude, is reflective of the college’s work ethic standard’s, epitomizes the carative nature of our profession, consistently demonstrates gentleness, kindness, professionalism and dedication.
Finally, Archbold Medical Center presented their Leadership award to Erin Crossett and Tift Regional presented their Leadership Award to Paul Arvizu. Throughout the last year, these students have been positive in the classroom, led others by example, and demonstrated excellent clinical skills. These students have done an outstanding job with patient care, never complaining while always learning. They have spent many hours in the classroom, virtual hospital and the clinical setting to promote the success of fellow classmates.
“This class is a very special class,” said SRTC’s ASN Faculty Terry Harper, MSN, BSN, RN. “They have worked very hard to get to this point in their nursing career. This class will be the first class to take the new NCLEX with the new type of questions. Any of our local hospital will be lucky to have the students join their team. We are very proud of each of them.”
The Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program is designed to prepare students as entry-level practitioners to provide safe, effective nursing care and promote healthy transitions for diverse clients in a variety of settings. This program develops critical thinking, integrates accumulated knowledge from nursing, the sciences and humanities, and emphasizes the values of caring, accountability, responsibility and professional ethics. The SRTC ASN program has been granted approval by the Georgia Board of Nursing and is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).
