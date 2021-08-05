THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Tammy Bryant, director of Southern Regional Technical College’s Nursing Program, has been named president of the Georgia Board of Nursing (GBON).
Bryant MSN, BSN, RN, has served on the board since 2017. The GBON consists of 13 members selected by the governor and is responsible for the regulation of registered professional nurses and advanced practice registered nurses. A board member is a public official who exercises great power in the regulation of their profession in the state of Georgia, according to a press release from SRTC. Among other responsibilities, board members develop rules and regulations that set the standards for Nursing practice and education, set the qualifications for licensure, and ensure that the disciplinary process is implemented in a fashion that guarantees due process and public protection.
As president, Bryant will have the additional responsibilities of directing business at GBON meetings, collaborating with the executive director on development of board meeting agenda, providing consultation, input and direction for non-routine board operational activities, publicly communicating board decisions and policies, and providing knowledgeable input about regulatory impact of current issues.
“I am honored to serve the state of Georgia in this capacity,” said Bryant. ”I will strive to uphold the board mission to protect, promote, and preserve public health, safety, and welfare through legislative regulation, and control of nursing education and practice.”
Bryant earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Brenau University and a master’s degree in nursing from Walden University. She spent 11 years as a labor and delivery nurse in Atlanta before she began her career in education. Bryant started teaching prospective nurses at SRTC (formerly Southwest Georgia Technical College) in the Practical Nursing program in 1994. There, she developed and taught one of the first Gerontology Diploma programs for the Technical College System of Georgia before moving to the College’s Associate of Science in Nursing program in 2008. She was named interim program chair in 2010 and became program chair in May 2011. She currently serves as the director of the Associate of Science in Nursing program at SRTC, which is offered on the Moultrie, Tifton, and Thomasville campuses of SRTC.
“I enjoy touching the lives of others,” she said. “There is no better reward than bringing someone in who knows nothing about the nursing program, mentoring them, watching them learn and grow, and then being able to pin them at the end. That is the true joy of this job.”
Bryant received the Southern Regional Technical College’s Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction twice while teaching at the college. She has served as a member of the Nursing Education Committee for the Georgia Board of Nursing and the Steering Committee for the Inaugural Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing - Nursing Education Accreditation Conference. She is a member of the Red Hills Gerontology Society and a member of the Georgia Association of Nursing Deans and Directors.
“I am so proud that Tammy’s expertise and unceasing devotion to the nursing profession continue to be recognized,” said SRTC President Jim Glass. “Her impeccable professionalism and abundant experience in rural healthcare have been instrumental in elevating the nursing program at SRTC, and she will no doubt continue to advance the field of nursing in the state of Georgia.”
