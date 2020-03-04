MOULTRIE, Ga. — Southern Regional Technical College’s Nursing Program Director Tammy Bryant has been named vice president of the Georgia Board of Nursing.
Bryant has served on the board since 2017.
The GBON consists of 13 members selected by the governor and is responsible for the regulation of registered professional nurses and advanced practice registered nurses. As part of their responsibilities, board members develop rules and regulations that set the standards for nursing practice and education, set the qualifications for licensure, and ensure that the disciplinary process is implemented in a fashion that guarantees due process and public protection.
A board member is a public official who exercises great power in the regulation of their profession in the State of Georgia, according to a press release from SRTC.
“I am proud that Tammy’s expertise and unceasing devotion to the nursing profession have been recognized,” said SRTC President Jim Glass. “Her impeccable professionalism and abundant experience in rural healthcare have been instrumental in elevating the nursing program at SRTC, and will no doubt serve to advance the field of nursing in the state of Georgia.”
Bryant earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Brenau University and a master’s degree in nursing from Walden University. She spent 11 years as a labor and delivery nurse in Atlanta before she began her teaching career with the practical nursing program at the former Southwest Georgia Technical College in 1994. In education, she found more opportunities to nurture the people around her.
“I enjoy touching the lives of others,” Bryant said. “There is no better reward than bringing someone in who knows nothing about the nursing program, mentoring them, watching them learn and grow, and then being able to pin them at the end. That is the true joy of this job.”
In addition to her duties as a board member, Bryant is a member of the Nursing Education Committee and the Steering Committee for the Inaugural Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing - Nursing Education Accreditation Conference. She currently serves as the director of the Associate of Science in Nursing program at Southern Regional Technical College, which is offered on the Moultrie, Tifton, and Thomasville campuses of SRTC.
