SYLVESTER, Ga. — SRTC’s Worth County Adult Education Program is presenting a series of free online workshops designed to provide coping techniques for managing emotional and mental stress in order to excel in school, career, and life.
Though veteran instructor Mattie Grant developed these courses to augment the new online format for GED Preparation and Adult Literacy courses, Southern Regional Technical College is making the courses available to anyone who is interested in online lessons presented by world-class speakers.
“This crisis has created an opportunity to not only provide meaningful and educational virtual experiences in adult education but also increases our students’ technological skills,” said Adult Education Faculty Mattie Grant. “During the summer semester, we have been able to continue our education and literacy mission in an online format. This semester, I am offering my students opportunities to delve into research, scientific exploration, civics, and career exploration with distinguished speakers from other states.”
The first guest speakers are scheduled for July. They will cover the topic of “Developing Coping Skills to Adjust to our New Normal.”
Randee Lynn Grant, an employee of SEED Schools, Washington, DC, is certified as a Breathe for Change Social Emotional Learning Facilitator and Yoga Instructor, and a Minds, Inc Ambassador for District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS). Grant uses her multifaceted training to create “trauma-informed” workshops that in many ways support the participant’s understanding of the intricacies of mindfulness and how it functions as a key to self-care and productivity. Participants are encouraged to experience and gain familiarity with a series of research-based mindfulness techniques. These techniques can then be shared with family and friends
Jim Klasen is a Learning and Development Specialist, Advanced Level Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) Facilitator, and Certified Older Adult Peer Support trainer with Mental Health Partnerships’ Institute for Recovery. Klasen resides in Philadelphia. With 40 years of experience in human services and with a particular concern for workforce issues, he has worked with youth, welfare recipients, persons returning home from prison, and persons impacted by trauma, mental health, and substance-related challenges. Klasen brings lived experience and shares his recovery journey openly as evidence that recovery and wellness are both possible and probable.
Individuals interested in taking part in this free virtual experience may contact Mattie Grant: mgrant@southernregional.edu .
