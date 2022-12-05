MOULTRIE, Ga. — On Nov. 30, Southern Regional Technical College held a pinning ceremony honoring the most recent class of Practical Nursing (PN) students representing the SRTC-Bainbridge and SRTC–Moultrie cohorts. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. These graduates were also eligible to participate in the commencement ceremony at SRTC-Bainbridge on Dec. 7.
Graduates representing the Bainbridge cohort were Tiara Marshae Bell, Briana Alia Funderburke, Kendra Louise Screen, and Angela Vanzo of Bainbridge, Gillian Stephenson James of Brinson, Landin Clay Hutto of Climax, and Nadhjia L. Hardy of Thomasville.
Graduates representing the Moultrie cohort were Kristi Danielle Andros of Lakeland, Jobanna Hernandez and Faith Nicole Johnson of Moultrie, Jadyn Makenzie Howell of Norman Park, Erica Markel Grant of Quitman, Amanda Jo (Clark) Vasquez of Sylvester, and Latosha Jones-Watson, Madison Christine Lee, and Cristal R. Maldonado-Banda of Tifton.
“There is no better reward for educators than watching students learn, grow, and succeed,” said SRTC’s Dean of Nursing Tammy Bryant, MSN, RN. “These students have worked hard to earn their credentials and they have made our entire program exceedingly proud. It was my honor to attend their pinning ceremony today.”
The pinning ceremony is a rite of passage into the nursing profession, during which each student received a pin and a small lamp, according to a press release from SRTC. The pin is used to remind students of their purpose to serve the sick and infirmed. The lamp portion of the ceremony serves as a tribute to Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern-day nursing. In the 1800s Nightingale was known as the “lady with the lamp” tending to the sick while carrying a lamp to light the way.
Several students received additional recognition for their outstanding efforts.
The Southern Regional Technical College Practical Nursing HESI Exit Exam Award is given to the student who has the highest score on the exit exam on each campus. Landin Hutto of SRTC-Bainbridge and Nikki Johnson of SRTC-Moultrie earned this year’s highest HESI Exit Exam awards.
The Leadership Award recognizes to the student from each cohort who presents outstanding leadership qualities not only in the classroom but also in the clinical setting and was presented to Tiara Bell of SRTC-Bainbridge and to Nikki Johnson of SRTC-Moultrie.
The Clinical Excellence Award honors students who have shown exceptional professionalism and technical excellence during their clinical rotations. The Clinical Excellence Award was presented to Gillian James of SRTC-Bainbridge and to Erica Grant of SRTC-Moultrie.
The Practical Nursing program is a five-semester diploma program designed to prepare students to write the NCLEX-PN for licensure as practical nurses.
For more information about SRTC’s Practical Nursing Program call 888-205-3449.
