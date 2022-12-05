Practical Nursing students from the Bainbridge and Moultrie campuses of Southern Regional Technical College were recognized at a pinning ceremony Nov. 30. Front row, from left are Kristi Danielle Andros, Tiara M. Bell, Briana A. Funderburke and Erica Markel Grant; second row are Nadhjia L. Hardy, Jobanna Hernandez, Jadyn Makenzie Howell and Landin C. Hutto; third row are Gillian Stephenson James, Faith Nicole Johnson, Latosha Jones-Watson and Madison Christine Lee; and fourth row are Cristal R. Maldonado-Banda, Kendra L. Screen, Angela Vanzo and Amanda Jo (Clark) Vasquez.