MOULTRIE, Ga. — On Wednesday, December 1, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a pinning ceremony honoring the most recent class of Practical Nursing (PN) students from SRTC - Bainbridge and SRTC- Moultrie. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. These graduates are also eligible to participate in the fall commencement ceremony at SRTC-Bainbridge on December 7, 2021.
“The Practical Nursing Faculty and I are so proud of these graduating Practical Nursing Students. These students have worked hard and prepared well. They have demonstrated the knowledge, clinical skills and caring attitude that are the qualities of an excellent nurse. We wish each of them much continued success as they continue their nursing journey,” commented Associate Dean for the School of Health Sciences and Practical Nursing Program Chair Claudia Grooms, Ed.D, MSN.
The pinning ceremony is a rite passage into the nursing profession, during which each student received a pin and a small lamp, according to a press release from the college. The pin is used to remind students of their purpose to serve the sick and infirmed. The lamp portion of the ceremony serves as a tribute to Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern-day nursing. In the 1800s Nightingale was known as the ‘lady with the lamp’ tending to the sick while carrying a lamp to light the way. At the ceremony, students also recited the Nightingale pledge stating their dedication to upholding the standards of nursing.
The students who received pins were Jordyn Adkins of Pelham, Cassidy Bentley of Moultrie, Latoga Cannon of Pelham, Nakatia Cole of Doerun, Sasha Davis of Ray City, Leslie Duckworth of Sylvester, Allison Eason of Thomasville, Daisey Estrada of Tifton, Kinsey Herrin of Valdosta, Veronica Holmes of Bainbridge, Reece Holtzclaw of Hahira, Shakeria Hutchins of Donalsonville, Yvonne Johnson of Tifton, Autumn Kirkland of Tifton, Matthew Luke of Moultrie, Dasia Maples of Pelham, Destiny Middleton of Dothan, Rosa Scott of Bainbridge, Kayla Smith of Tifton, Khemion Smith of Cairo, Tori Taylor of Bainbridge, Gabrielle Tise of Attapulugus, Chastity Toliver of Bainbridge, Estella Valle of Cairo, Abigale Vining of Moultrie, Jamie Wilcox of Ocilla, Franchescia Williams of Thomasville, Victoria Wright of Moultrie, and Lacey Zeigler of Moultrie.
The Southern Regional Technical College Practical Nursing HESI Exit Exam Award is given to the student who has the highest score on the exit exam on each campus. This year’s highest HESI Exit Exam award was presented to Matthew Luke of SRTC-Moultrie and to Tori Taylor of SRTC-Bainbridge
The Leadership Award is given to the student who presents outstanding leadership qualities not only in the classroom but also in the clinical setting and was presented to Abigale Vining of SRTC-Moultrie and Chastity Toliver of SRTC-Bainbridge.
The Clinical Excellence Award honors students who have shown exceptional professionalism and technical excellence during their clinical rotations. The Clinical Excellence Award was presented to three students: Tori Taylor, Gabrielle Tise, and Abigale Vining.
The Practical Nursing program is a five semester diploma program designed to prepare students to write the NCLEX-PN for licensure as practical nurses. The program prepares graduates to give competent nursing care. This is done through a selected number of academic and occupational courses providing a variety of techniques and materials necessary to assist the student in acquiring the needed knowledge and skills to give competent care. A variety of clinical experiences is planned so that theory and practice are integrated under the guidance of the clinical instructor. For more information about SRTC’s Practical Nursing Program call 888-205-3449.
