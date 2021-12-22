MOULTRIE, Ga. — On Thursday, December 9, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) honored eight graduating Radiologic Technology students during a pinning ceremony marking the completion of their program requirements.
The students were: Jaden Waldron of Tallahassee, Rebecca McLeod of Pavo, Sherriona Jackson of Thomasville, Charonda Jackson of Bainbridge, Brooke Strickland of Cairo, Logan Redmond of Meigs, Joey Dennard of Vineland, NJ, and Hayden Donalson of Thomasville. In the coming weeks, the graduates will sit for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT) exam, and pending passage, will be ready for careers as radiographers.
Each graduating class, the program and their affiliate clinical sites recognize several students’ outstanding effort and achievement. This year, Hayden Donaldson received the Outstanding Clinical Student Award, Jaden Waldron received the Academic Achievement Award, Joey Dennard accepted the Impact award as well as the Outstanding Clinical Student Award from John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital, and Logan Redmond claimed Outstanding Clinical Student awards from both Mitchell County Hospital and Grady General Hospital.
The Radiologic Technology Program is affiliated with area clinical education settings that are hospital, orthopedic, and clinic-based settings to give students a complete overview of the career that they may encounter upon graduation. Students enrolled in the Radiologic Technology program perform clinical duties two to three days per week throughout their tenure in the program.
The Radiologic Technology clinical affiliate sites for this graduating class were Archbold Medical Center, The Adrian and Jessie Archbold Ambulatory Care Center, Grady General Hospital, Mitchell County Hospital, Memorial Hospital and Manor, Radiology Associates of Tallahassee, and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
The Radiologic Technology Associate of Applied Science Degree Program is a sequence of courses that prepares students for positions in radiology departments and related businesses and industries. The Program emphasizes a combination of didactic and clinical instruction necessary for successful employment. Program graduates receive an associate of applied science degree, have the qualifications of a Radiographer, and are eligible to sit for a national certification examination for Radiographers. Following the completion of core requirements, this program can be completed in four semesters.
