On Thursday, December 9, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) honored eight graduating Radiologic Technology students during a pinning ceremony marking the completion of their program requirements. Front row, from left, are Charonda Jackson of Bainbridge, Sherriona Jackson of Thomasville, Rebecca McLeod of Pavo, and Jaden Waldron of Tallahassee. Back row, from left, are Hayden Donalson of Thomasville, Joey Dennard of Vineland, NJ, Logan Redmond of Meigs and Brooke Strickland of Cairo.