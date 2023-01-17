THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The most recent cohort to graduate from Southern Regional Technical College’s (SRTC) Radiologic Technology program in Thomasville earned an impressive 100% passage rate on their national registry exams.
Courtney Hasenfelt of Boston, Hannah Fallaw and Grant Humphries of Cairo, Cassie Adams of Donalsonville, Chloe Pickens of Pavo, Mallory Lashley of Quincy, Fla., and Lori Long of Smithville, Mo., completed their coursework and graduated together in December of 2022. The American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT) exam was the final step on these Registered Technologists’ path to becoming certified radiologic professionals. SRTC-Thomasville’s Radiologic Technology Program Chair Tony Turpin reported that each of the graduates passed their board exam on their first attempt.
“It’s been said, ‘You get out what you put in.’ Nobody knows that better than the 2022 graduates of the SRTC-Thomasville Radiologic Technology program,” said Turpin. “These individuals put in the work and have now reaped the benefits. Each of them have now successfully passed the ARRT certification examination and is now a licensed radiographer. I could not be more proud of the effort and work that they put into the program. They sacrificed time, sleep, social gatherings, family events, and persevered. Having a 100% pass rate on the national examination is a fantastic feeling and a true testament to the quality education that they receive.
“In addition to this,” Turpin continued, “every single one of them have secured employment within their field. We have always maintained a high job placement rate, yet the number of local job opportunities never ceases to amaze me. Again, I believe it comes down to quality. Employers who partner with us as clinical sites get a preview of the type of employee that they will be getting and it’s truly a win-win situation.”
The Radiologic Technology six-semester associate degree program that prepares students for positions in radiology departments and related businesses and industries.
