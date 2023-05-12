THOMASVILLE — On May 10, the administration at Southern Regional Technical College recognized exceptional students achieving the honor of President’s List and Dean’s List for the spring 2023 term, which ended May 3.
President's List
Each semester, SRTC recognizes students who have accomplished high academic achievement through the President’s List and the Dean’s List. In order to qualify for the President’s List, students must meet two criteria: earn a grade of “A” in all coursework attempted and be enrolled in 12 semester credit hours or more at the College.
The 176 President’s List designees for the spring semester of 2023 include: Kirsty McDuffie of Abbeville, Mikayla Billups of Adel, Jamie Nugent of Alapaha, Turner Hollingsworth and Mikale Christy of Albany, Joseph Worsley of Arlington, Abby Brooke of Ashburn, Lakisha Conner of Attapulgus, Seth Gay of Baconton, Hailey Ridgway, Kara Donalson, Taylor Bentley, Tabbitha Grant, Summar Justice, Cameron Jones, Jerry Faircloth, Jennifer Middleton, and Leigha Sapp of Bainbridge.
Also, Ashley Cooper, Chris Peppers, Lauren Ezell, Jimmy Wetherington, Nicole Tillman, Jordan Spence, Emma Upton, and Jerry Pressley of Boston, Brittany Moore, Loreal Young, Madison Welch, Paul Cromer, Gavin Franklin, Casidy Thursby, Andrew Ingram, Sheilly Larios-Perez, Passion Buchanan, and Clyde Gray of Cairo, Edan Casey, Catherine Luckey, and Kinsley White of Camilla, Jeremy Murray and Kelly McNair of Climax, Lisa Reynolds of Colquitt, Cynthia Homesley of Coolidge, Brittnee Norman of Dawson, Connor Henry and Conner Mullen of Doerun.
Also, Tiffany King of Donalsonville, Xandria Dixon and Joseph Dixon of Enigma, Warren Jordan of Fitzgerald, Brandi Bridges of Leesburg, Shelby Lethco, Zachary Seymour, John Valenti, Lisa Seymour, Victoria Stone, Jacob Newbern, and Olivia Walker of Lenox, Gillian Trusova, Jimmy Woods, Emily Harrell, and Ivy Tran of Meigs.
Also, William Cherry, Gabriel Alfonso, Caleb Brunson, Chadwick Kilgore, Lauren Miller, Madison Norman, Laquelle Thomas, Kaden McClendon, Kerrion McClendon, Michael Tucker, William Frier, Jamison Kling, Ivett Soto, Abigail Hickey, Donquarious Porter, Mckenzi Lawrence, Ashley Perez, Caleb Guerra, Rae Ivey, Crystal Madison, Janelly Camarena-Moreno, Richard Satterwhite, Effie Butler, Donna Ussery, Kamery Dunn, Audreyanna Rowland, Cassandra Watson, Aden Thompson, Dominique Ramirez, and Alan Smith of Moultrie.
Also, Adriana Arredondo, Russell Hiers, and Meghan Livingston of Nashville, Autumn Taylor, Aliyah Harris, Jael Correa Delgado, and Elizabeth Weaver of Norman Park, Donnie Connell of Oakfield, Stephanie Walden, Elena Love, and Andy Thompson of Ochlocknee, Joshua Bromlow and Tyler McMillan of Ocilla, Jacob Turner, Jillian Bennett, Gabriela Hernandez, Brooke McBrayer, Jesus Urbina, and Aubrey Hill of Omega, Gary McPherson and John Presley of Pavo, Christina Brown, Cody Willis, Ja'Meriah Wimberly, and Andrew Johnson of Pelham.
And Anna Willis of Pitts, Tiffany Hughes of Poulan, Megan Wade of Quitman, Brandon Cawley and Brady Clark of Sale City, Megan Wood of Stockbridge, Amara Hopper, Christopher McGahee, and Paige Willis of Sylvester, Michael Craver of Tallahassee, Michelle Goar, Katie Giemza, Katie Marcum, Candice Rambo, Kelly Hurst, Ricky Carter, Aaliyah Robinson, Jasmine Smith, Ashley Bristol, Javonte McGriff, Jordan Matthews, Ke'Asia Abrams, Anna Rice, Jennifer Sturkie, Rodney Virgil, Anderson Ochs, Dominique Albright, Leah Brady, Kalashia Grimsley, David Willis, Jace Wilson, Maggie Wilson, Miracle Wilson, Marian Rincon, Christopher Alsandor, Zipporah Khayyam, Roxane Smith, Amanda Yates, Misty Bentley, Disha Patel, Alyssa Warn, Jathard Fleming, and Alexis Solano of Thomasville, Virginia Reyes, Kalonty Walker, Savannah Cornell, Trabian McIntyre, Samantha Carr, Edward Rella, Kayla Lang, Alexander Piza Finney, Randall Holifield, Madison Dixon, and Zakeyria Poke of Tifton, Brittany Simmons and Taylor Evans of Valdosta, Tucker Parrish and Warwick, Clayton Davis and Thomas Barber of Whigham.
Dean's List
To qualify for Dean’s List students must have completed between 9 and 11 semester credit hours and have earned an A in all coursework attempted.
The 160 students who received Dean’s List designation are: Courtney Brinson of Adel, Laci Carr and Hannah Spraggins of Albany, Kalesia Williams of Ashburn, Abby Bennett, Savannah Smith, Cody Lambert, Anthony Granados, Efrain Gonzalez-Diaz, Stevie Wimberly, Jose Rivera, Stetson Cochran, Kale Thomas, and Tirar Wade of Bainbridge, Zamorria Pressley and Zebadiah McCullers of Boston, Dylan Day and Jessica Ryan of Brinson.
Also, Renee Gray, Jamicia Gordon, Kasey Taylor, Stephen Hatcher, Shantavia Smith, Taylor Dalton, Paige Ponder, Skylar Hood, Kennedi Kerbo, Katie Roberts, Aubrey Walden, Ashley Serrano, Andrew Crawford, Kynnedi Hopkins, Giselle Hernandez-Avila, Asha Carter, and Brianna Maloney of Cairo, Abby Nobles, Jared Adams, Tiler Knight, and Ashanti Hines of Camilla, Amber Esco of Chula, Matthew Lambert, Chase Harrell, Barry Haire, and Payton Harrell of Climax, Abby Cooper, Talia Esther, and Laura Hiers of Coolidge, Brady Brunson of Damascus.
Also, Tiffanie Thomas of Dixie, Lindsey Knajdek of Doerun, Benjamin Wright of Donalsonville, Webb Graham, Darren Hardman, and Tonya Cooper of Hahira, Lisa Morris of Iron City, John Bryan of Leary, Grant Atwell of Lenox, Calin White of Lumpkin, Miranda Willis, Brooke West, Hung Nguyen, and Christie Deariso of Meigs, Raven Lockhart of Midway, Derrious Williams, Shelby Eunice, Sergio Jimenez, Hanna Norman, Dora Nunez, Lezlie Nieves, Kelly Blaylock, Tasha Bryant McCall, Bethany Guerra, William Robbins, Sierra Ard, Tameko Palmore, Alexzandria McCloud, Olivia Morse, Mimi La, Ashley Almond, Cecilia Roblero, and Ava Croft of Moultrie.
Also, Jeremy Sailors of Nashville, Morgan Myers and Laramee Smith of Ochlocknee, Leslie Melendez Torres and Kimberly Urbina of Omega, Mariah Marrero of Pavo, Samantha Carr, Shanquera Troutman, Abbigail Godwin, and De'Erica Allen of Pelham, Jamey Shaffer of Petross, Hannah Gibbs of Rochelle, Brandie Lindsey of Sale City, Mulazim Holley and Alexis Graham of Sycamore, Kyndal Chamberlain, Kendra Wise, David Cooper, and Ny'Keycia Walker of Sylvester.
Also, Robert Lee, Ashley Paracca, Brittney Pollock, Christana Cason-Miller, Terri Tedder, Adriana Davis, Liam Johnson, Brandon Anderson, Travis Wright, Stacy Lopes, Aaliyah Marshall, Raneshia Walden, Brittany Dupree, Morgan Fillyaw, Brycen Jones, Jakob Von Hellens, Sydney Griffith, Julian McBride, SeanMathew Brooks, Brianna Andrews, Latosmia Brown, and Noah Snipes of Thomasville.
And Kagan Youmans, Allison Owens, Matthew Perry, Wranslee Wishum, Samantha Walker, Dolores Bradley, Mallory Marchant, Tamarkiue Way, Brianna Solis Rojo, Adrian Hicks, Madeline McDaniel, Brianna Gipson, Kristie Pittman, Ambrica Poke, Trinidad Reyes, Ricardo Prieto Gutierrez, Cristal Perez, Agustin Olguin, Brenda Morales Nunez, James Carrington, Tracy Scott, Kwani Eason, Claudisha Webster, Dianna Huerta, Tracy Baker, Jakembre Beckhom, Alaysia Manghram, Lillian Rogers, Laura Bautista, Ady Granberry, and Amber Wise of Tifton, Ly'Chrystian Harris and Monikka Woolfork of Valdosta, Ragan Cook, Kristin Neal, Lauren Jones, Ta'Cara Huntley, and Brooke Odum of Whigham .
