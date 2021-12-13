MOULTRIE, Ga. — On Wednesday, Dec. 8, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) recognized five graduating Medical Assisting students at a pinning ceremony honoring their achievements.
Laura Itzel Gonzalez Quintero of Norman Park, Courtney Kynesha French of Moultrie, Mariah Merritt of Moultrie, Zandi Miller of Moultrie, and Lisa Steffy of Moultrie received pins and small gifts in honor of their accomplishments.
Of these seniors, the program acknowledged the accomplishments of two students with additional recognition. Lisa Steffy earned the Highest Degree-Level GPA Award, and Laura Itzel Gonzalez Quintero earned the Highest Diploma-Level GPA Award.
Each of the graduating students completed multiple semesters of rigorous prerequisite and occupational coursework, including a series of clinical rotations at local medical offices. The students are now eligible to sit for the American Association of Medical Assistants (AAMA) Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) exam. This designation represents a medical assistant who has been credentialed through the Certifying Board of the AAMA.
The Medical Assisting program at SRTC trains students for administrative and clinical duties, primarily in physicians’ offices or clinics. Clinical skills include taking vital signs, obtaining medical histories, performing basic lab tests, sterilizing instruments, administering medications, and assisting the physician. Administrative skills include answering phones, scheduling appointments, filing medical and insurance reports, arranging for hospital admissions and laboratory services.
Southern Regional Tech offers both degree and diploma educational tracks. The Medical Assisting diploma program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP). For more information about the Medical Assisting program, please contact Sherry Harrison at SHarrison@southernregional.edu.
