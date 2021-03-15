MOULTRIE, Ga. — On March 4, Southern Regional Technical College honored its finalists and respective institutional winners of the 2021 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL), the Adult Education Student of the Year, and the Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Education at the Southwest Georgia Bank Conference Center in Moultrie.
The three awards represent excellence in their respective areas of technical and adult education, SRTC said in a press release. The GOAL winner was Practical Nursing student Noemi Reyes. The Adult Education Student of the Year was Brenda Morales. The Rick Perkins Award winner was Welding and Joining faculty Cliff Taylor.
"The annual awards luncheon is an opportunity for us to celebrate our college's ‘Best of the Best.’ We are so proud of these students and faculty for their academic and teaching endeavors as well as their contributions to the college and community. They truly represent what makes our college remarkable," said Jim Glass, president of SRTC.
The annual GOAL competition begins during the fall semester when technical college instructors across Georgia identify their most promising students and nominate them for GOAL based on academic achievement and personal leadership. Southern Regional Technical College’s 2021 GOAL Delegate is Noemi Reyes of Thomasville, who is enrolled in the Practical Nursing program.
Reyes’ nominating instructor Leigh Ann Reed said, “Noemi's work ethic, bedside manner during clinicals, dedication in classroom and clinicals, academics, and her positive personality were some of her attributes that lead to my decision on choosing her as my GOAL nominee. Noemi met all the qualifications to be considered for the GOAL award and she is a great asset to the Southern Regional Technical College Practical Nursing Program.”
Reyes’ fellow finalists were Nursing student Carlton Maloy, Nursing student Cassidy Walden, and Radiologic Technology student Jayden Waldon.
Reyes will compete at the regional and state levels of the GOAL competition during the spring semester, where she will meet GOAL delegates from across Georgia.
The Adult Ed program recognizes and honors students who have demonstrated exceptional achievement in adult education classes, SRTC said. Selection criteria include student character, attitude, attendance, leadership, and community involvement and activities.
The 2021 Adult Education Student of the Year is Brenda Morales of Tifton.
Morales’ nominating instructor, Judy Abell, said, ”Brenda is an exceptional young lady and student. Many of the students looked up to Brenda. Brenda was a great asset and example to the class. She also acquired her United States citizenship during this time. She was faithful and persevered through the difficult times of COVID and 2020.”
Adult Education Curriculum Coordinator Shannan Walker said that as Student of the Year, Morales will be the ambassador of SRTC’s Adult Education program. She will attend partner meetings and events to share her story, and to promote literacy and adult education. Morales is continuing to pursue her goals by enrolling in classes at SRTC Tifton.
The Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction honors the Technical College System of Georgia’s most outstanding instructors. The award has been an ongoing statewide event since 1991 and is designed to recognize technical college instructors who make significant contributions to technical education through innovation and leadership in their respective fields. Formerly known as the Commissioner’s Award of Excellence, the award was renamed in honor and memory of Thomas “Rick” Perkins, an instructor at West Central Technical College, who received the Commissioner’s Award of Excellence prior to his untimely passing. The Technical College System of Georgia provides oversight for the Rick Perkins Award program through the college Presidents’ Academic Affairs Committee and the state planning committee.
The winner of this year’s award is Cliff Taylor, Welding and Joining faculty and program chair at SRTC-Thomasville. Other finalists for this award were Criminal Justice faculty Rusty Day and Medical Assisting faculty Jill Burnette. Like GOAL winner Noemi Reyes, Taylor will compete at the regional and state levels of the Rick Perkins Award competition during the spring semester.
SRTC offers more than 130 degree, diploma, and certificate programs that are designed to get students quickly into their desired careers, and 28 general education courses that transfer to the University System of Georgia institutions and 19 private colleges and universities in Georgia. SRTC has instructional sites located in Colquitt, Decatur, Early, Grady, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth counties. The college is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. SACSCOC is the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states. For the most up-to-date information on registration, class dates, and program offerings, log on to www.southernregional.edu.
