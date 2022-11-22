On Nov. 14, Southern Regional Technical College honored its finalists and respective institutional recipients of four superlative prizes for 2023 at the Southwest Georgia Bank Conference Center in Moultrie. From left are Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) student Taylor Evans of Adel; Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Education recipient Dr. Jennifer Mason of Thomasville; SRTC President Jim Glass; Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education (EAGLE) delegate Jessica Mcgrotha of Thomasville; and Adult Education Teacher of the Year Nicole Milline-Hicks of Bainbridge.