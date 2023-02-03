THOMASVILLE, Ga. — On the morning of Jan. 30, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) announced strong student enrollment growth for the spring 2023 semester. The college’s total enrollment for the semester was 4,463, up from the 2022 spring enrollment of 4,027. This 10.2% growth represents the fifth highest growth in the Technical College System of Georgia for the 2023 spring semester. These numbers are nearly twice the statewide average enrollment growth across the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) of 5.2% during the same timeframe.
SRTC President Jim Glass credits the college’s strong growth to the combined efforts of faculty and staff.
“Our faculty members are committed to providing the kind of high-quality education that is required in our service delivery area,” commented Glass. “Before an individual can become a successful graduate, however, they must first become a successful student. Our staff frequently go far above and beyond for our students, assisting and supporting them every step of the way. From application to graduation, our students are never alone. I am proud to say that our team continually puts forth the kind of effort that our students deserve.”
Over the past several semesters, the college has added numerous student-focused initiatives in support of student success, the college said in a press release. To assist new students, SRTC established Stay on T.R.A.C.K. advisement centers. Since spring of 2021, new students have met with Success Coaches in the centers to register for their classes. By assisting students with identifying and creating goals, developing plans to achieve their goals, and entering appropriate programs to reach their goals, Stay on T.R.A.C.K. Center Success Coaches enhance student retention and success.
In 2022, the college introduced Target X, an innovative student management system that simplifies the application process, provides students with ongoing staff guidance and support, and improves communication between students and the college, the press release said.
Additionally, SRTC has streamlined the student experience with MySRTC, a tab on the college website that grants students easy access to numerous SRTC resources including their email, online classes, and student records, the press release said.
SRTC offers over 150 degree, diploma, and certificate programs that are designed to get students quickly into their desired career, and 28 general education courses that transfer to the University System of Georgia institutions and 19 private colleges and universities in Georgia.
SRTC has instructional sites located in Colquitt, Decatur, Early, Grady, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth counties. The college is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). SACSCOC is the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states.
For the most up-to-date information on registration, class dates, and program offerings, log on to www.southernregional.edu.
