THOMASVILLE, Ga. — On April 1-3, students and advisors represented Southern Regional Technical College at the 2022 Georgia Spring Leadership Conference in Atlanta.
Hosted by Georgia Phi Beta Lambda (PBL) and Georgia National Technology Honor Society (NTHS), the conference was an opportunity for students and advisors to gain leadership training through informative and invigorating training workshops while also showing off their abilities in the PBL competitions.
Georgia PBL recognized two of SRTC’s advisors for their exceptional commitment and service to PBL: Business Technology Program Chair Susan Davis has served as a PBL advisor for 15 years, and Accounting Program Chair Melody Tawzer has served as a PBL advisor for 10 years.
Georgia NTHS recognized Early Childhood Care and Education Faulty Carolyn Jones for her leadership as a state advisor and five years of service as an advisor. The SRTC-Tifton chapter of NTHS was recognized for having the largest increase in its local membership with an increase of 20 members.
PBL student members competed in state-level competitions during the conference. From the SRTC-Bainbridge chapter, Katherine Collins of Bainbridge placed 3rd in Job Interview, 5th in Management Concepts, and 3rd in Retail Management. From the SRTC-Thomasville PBL Chapter, Oscar Godinez of Moultrie placed 1st in Sports Management and Marketing and 3rd in Helpdesk. Clayton Davis of Cairo placed 1st in Financial Concepts and 1st in Accounting Principles while Adam Hunter of Thomasville placed 5th in Computer Concepts and 2nd in Cyber Security. From the SRTC-Tifton chapter, Fellini Smith of Tifton placed 2nd in Organizational Behavior and Leadership, and Angelia Stone of Tifton placed 1st in Marketing Concepts and 3rd in Entrepreneurship Concepts.
SRTC-Bainbridge Campus Coordinator KaCee Holt said, “We are so glad to be able to attend the Georgia Spring Leadership Conference in person after not being able to for the last two years. As advisors, we enjoy being able to network and learn from others and get to see our students grow in leadership, gain confidence in their professional training, and network with others from across the state. Southern Regional Technical College’s support of its students in their clubs and organizations is rewarding for all involved!”
Also in attendance were SRTC-Bainbridge NTHS President Felisia Hubbard, Secretary Carley Taylor, and NTHS-Tifton Secretary Dolores Bradley. SRTC-Moultrie PBL advisor Ann Young facilitated one of the leadership sessions titled “Soft Skills for Job Success.” Other advisors who attended and helped facilitate competitions were PBL Bainbridge advisors Barry Reynolds and Denise Parker, and PBL Thomasville advisor Coy Chambers, SGA advisors KaCee Holt and Adriane Thomas and SRTC-Tifton NTHS advisor Devon Jackson.
