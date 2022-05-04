MOULTRIE, Ga. — Four students of Southern Regional Technical College signed on Wednesday with the college’s first apprenticeship program in Moultrie.
Daniel Carriche, Fausto Resendiz-Quintanilla, David Alderman and Jordan Boyd, all of Moultrie, are working at Robert Hutson Automotive as they finish their education in automotive technology at SRTC.
The apprentice program that makes this possible is a continuation of a longstanding relationship between the Moultrie automotive dealer and the college, which dates back to SRTC’s predecessor, Moultrie Technical College.
“We’re just grateful we can partner and have a local technical college where we can build a workforce in our community,” said Robert Hutson III, owner of the dealership. “It’s an asset to our business and our community to have Southern Regional.”
The apprentices are working under the direction of service managers Bharat Patel and Donnie Jarvis, both of whom graduated from Moultrie Tech.
Amy Carter, special assistant to SRTC President Jim Glass, said the program is registered with the U.S. Department of Labor, which helps to show that it meets national quality standards.
The apprenticeship is a paid job. It combines work-based learning, in-class instruction and mentorship. Apprentices earn a portable, nationally recognized credential as well.
The apprenticeship is separate from the Ford Automotive Career Exploration Program, a partnership among SRTC, Ford Motor Co. and Robert Hutson Automotive. Ford ACE is a national training partnership that can also lead students to Ford certification. SRTC and Robert Hutson Automotive joined Ford ACE in 2019.
“Our partnership with Robert Hutson is vital to our program, vital for our graduates,” Glass said. “We’re all about workforce.”
