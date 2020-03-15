TIFTON, Ga. — Recently, the Surgical Technology Academy Training (STAT) Lab at SRTC – Tifton hosted a training event with medical device company Zimmer Biomet. This weeklong training drew 40 surgeons and medical staff from Georgia and bordering states to SRTC’s lab.
The surgeons successfully learned new technology using the ROSA® Knee robot, as well as training regarding the installation of new medical devices for total knee arthroplasty.
“The ROSA Knee is an exciting and promising component of our growing robotics portfolio, which prioritizes the surgeons’ needs for a technology that complements their expertise and provides accurate, efficient, reproducible and data-driven results,” said Todd Davis, Zimmer Biomet’s vice president and general manager for global knee business.
The STAT Lab hosts 6-8 human cadaver labs each year, providing medical professionals with specialized ongoing training in new and emerging technologies, SRTC said in a press release. During these labs, surgeons scrub in just as they would in the operating room and learn new techniques by performing surgery on human cadavers. By using cadavers, the learning experience is realistic while enabling multiple attempts at mastering the skill.
SRTC’s economic development director for the Tifton location, Kelly Daniell, oversees all projects regarding the STAT Lab. Surgical Technology instructors Sherry King and Rhonda Price assisted the weeklong event and provided ST students from all campuses as an opportunity to learn from this state-of-the-art training.
“We are very proud to have one of the few cadaver labs in the state,” said Daniell. “Having this lab centrally located in our service area enables SRTC to provide world-class technology all within a day’s drive, shortening the downtime to receive necessary training,”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.