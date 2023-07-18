THOMASVILLE — Southern Regional Technical College’s Surgical Technology program in Thomasville held a pinning ceremony on the evening of Thursday, July 13, marking the program completion of 16 students.
The program honored Kirsty McDuffie of Abbeville, Yessenia Correa of Bainbridge, Melissa Gay of Camilla, Gabriella Sanchez, Elizabeth Feaster, Erika Lopez, and Dianna Pacheco of Cairo, Tonya Irwin of Chula, Allison Underhill of Madison, FL, Jessica Tibble of Monroe, Lelicia Baltasar, Ta'Nia Johnson, Angela Miley, and Sarah Sharpe of Moultrie, Brandon Castillo of Pearson, and Austin Payne of Thomasville.
Gina D. Chambers, SRTC Surgical Technology Program chair, said, “This 2023 Surgical Technology class has triumphantly made it to the finish line, leaving behind a legacy of resilience, determination, and academic excellence. These exceptional students have proven that anything is possible with hard work and dedication. What once was a doubt is not a reality. As they embark on their next chapter, we have no doubt that they will continue to positively impact the world of Surgical Technology. Congratulations to the Class of 2023 Surgical Technology students for their remarkable achievements and for inspiring us all with their unwavering spirit.”
The Surgical Technology Degree program prepares students for employment in a variety of positions in the surgical field, according to a press release from SRTC. The program provides learning opportunities, which introduce, develop, and reinforce academic and technical knowledge, skills, and attitudes required for job acquisition, retention, and advancement. Additionally, the program provides opportunities to upgrade present knowledge and skills or to retrain in surgical technology. Graduates of the program receive a surgical technology degree and are qualified for employment as surgical technologists.
