MOULTRIE – The end of the school year is approaching. For parents, this means its the best time to start planning summer activities for your children, and Southern Regional Technical College is offering a summer opportunity for teenagers.
SRTC’s Summer Law Enforcement Academy will be held for one week, June 12 to June 16, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The academy will give students, ages 16 to 19, an opportunity to learn about criminal justice, to network and interact with various agency professionals and to gain certifications.
Benjie Nobles, SRTC’s Criminal Justice instructor, will spearhead the academy. He began his 18-year career as an Autry State Prison corrections counselor in the Georgia Department of Corrections and advanced through the ranks in multiple positions at four different facilities. Nobles also served as a superintendent for Turner Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Center.
“For 18 years, I've interacted with individuals [as a] trained hostage negotiator, specialized in the identification of gangs, and I know how to de-escalate situations. I’m also a POST-certified instructor. I was certified by the state to train law enforcement officers,” he said in an interview Wednesday.
Nobles’ long-term career at the State Department of Corrections inspired him to join Southern Regional Technical College to train future practitioners of criminal justice.
“The reason why we’re having the academy is to get young high school students between the ages of 16 and 19 interested in criminal justice and to make people more aware of what criminal justice is,” he said.
A common misconception about criminal justice, Nobles said, is that most individuals believe it's focused strictly on police law enforcement. Instead, criminal justice is what Nobles calls “The Three C’s” which includes cops, courts, and corrections.
“We don't just want to lock people up. We want to solve problems. I tell my students all the time when a crime occurs, there’s a disruption in the social order, and it's the cops, courts and corrections' responsibility to restore that social order,” he said.
Agencies from surrounding areas including the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Georgia State Patrol, Moultrie Police Department, Colquitt County Sheriff's Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, Department of Motor Vehicle Compliance and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision will rotate each day instructing the participants through miniature versions of their academics. The attendees will also have hands-on training opportunities in the latter half of the day while completing practical exercises.
“We want to take the participants from the time a crime has been committed until the time they are placed or released from prison,” Nobles said.
He explained a practical exercise the Department of Natural Resources, which manages hunting and boating safety, may use is a sonar search for a missing or drowned body. The Georgia State Patrol, which specializes in automobile accidents, may take students through practical exercises on how they recreate accidents and determine which way a car skids. Corrections may take them through a cell shakedown.
Students will also complete daily physical training challenges that may include runs or a physical agility course.
“The physical agility course consists of things law enforcement may encounter like jumping in and out of windows, low crawling and running. In order to do this, you have to be in good shape. You have to be physically able to drag a 150-pound body just in case you need to rescue someone or your partner,” Nobles said.
The academy is seeking applicants who already have an interest in criminal justice or students who are unsure of what career path they might want to pursue after high school. Students who complete the academy will be recognized in a cadet graduation ceremony on the final day.
“Our Director of Community Economic Development is going to offer students CPR training, and I'll be instructing them during the class on Introduction to Criminal Justice from SRTC,” he said.
SRTC’s Commercial Truck Driving program will assist with the Motor Carrier Compliance portion of the training, and its Land, Forest, and Wildlife Management program will assist with the Department of Natural Resources portion of the program.
The program’s registration fee costs $25 and includes daily lunch and snacks, a t-shirt, and a CPR certification. The deadline to sign-up is Wednesday, May 31.
The Moultrie-Colquitt County First Responders Association, National Beef, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, and Moultrie Police Department are local sponsors of the academy.
“There may be some parents that have kids that have a lack of interest in something. One of the things they're going to establish is some disciplines because there's one thing about law enforcement it's paramilitary. We establish skills in critical thinking, problem-solving, reacting to different situations, and communication,” Nobles said to parents. “For one week, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., a parent can drop their child off for them to be involved in something productive for a week.”
For more information, contact Nobles at bnobles@southernregional.edu or to register, contact Economic Development Director Keyondria Harris at kharris@southernregional.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.