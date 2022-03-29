THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Postsecondary SkillsUSA Chapter held its annual SkillsUSA Championships in Atlanta, Georgia during the last week of February this year. Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) took 13 students to compete in ten different competitions. SRTC students placed in eight of the ten contests.
Three students claimed gold in their competitions: Tyler Lasseter of Sycamore placed first in Welding, Thomas Linton of Moultrie placed first in Collision Repair Technology, and Daniel Carriche of Moultrie placed first in Automotive Technology.
Jessica Clarke of Nashville claimed the silver in Architectural Drafting.
Four SRTC students took bronze in their competitions: Hannah Green of Pelham placed third in Cosmetology, Johnathan Walker of Tifton placed third in Carpentry, Tamia Myrick of Donalsonville placed third in Esthetics, and Juan Vazquez of Omega placed third in Electrical Construction Wiring.
SRTC was also represented by Jesslyn Chambers of Attapulgus, Devin Wimberley of Tifton, Michael Oglesby of Hepzibah, Hunter Waller of Sycamore, and Davion Brown of Tifton.
SRTC Dual Enrollment students also excelled during the conference. Jeffery Cheramie from Colquitt County High School won gold in Electrical Construction Wiring. Marcus Owen and Matthew Singletary from Tift County High School won gold in Automotive Service Technology and Welding Sculpture, respectively. The Worth County High School team of Donnie Connell, Tye McConnell, and Luke Paramore won silver in Career Pathway Showcase - Industrial and Engineering, while the Worth County High School team of Austin Connell, Jack Hatcher, and Zachary Souter won bronze in School Project.
On June 20, top placers will return to Atlanta for the annual National Leadership and Skills Conference, a showcase of career and technical education students.
“Our instructors have worked tirelessly to prepare these students for the challenge of competition and their future career,” said SRTC’s lead SkillsUSA advisor Tammy Barnes. “This year, the students proved that they are job ready! I could not be more proud of all of them. This was an outstanding year for SRTC’s students. I hope this encourages others to accept the challenge, pursue their dreams, and reach for the stars. There is a huge skills gap in our country and SkillsUSA is determined to fill it. All a person needs to do is #StartHere and get involved.”
SkillsUSA is a national non-profit organization of students, teachers, and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled work force. SkillsUSA helps high school and college students enrolled in career and technical education programs to excel by teaching employability skills such as communication, problem solving, and leadership in conjunction with their trade, technical, and service occupations skills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.