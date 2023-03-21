ATLANTA — The Georgia SkillsUSA Chapter held its annual SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conferences in Atlanta March 9-11. Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) took 24 postsecondary students to compete in program-related competitions.
Four of SRTC’s postsecondary students claimed gold in their competitions: Edward Rella of Tifton placed first in Architectural Drafting. Marcus Owen of Tifton placed first in Automotive Service Technology. Jessica Clarke of Nashville placed first in Technical Drafting. John Sykes of Bainbridge placed first in Welding Sculpture.
Brittany Thompson of Fitzgerald took home silver in Medical Math. As a group, Ricardo Prieto-Gutierrez of Tifton, William Frier of Moultrie, Elvis Velasquez of Norman Park, and Jasper Suggs of Norman Park claimed silver in TeamWorks.
Audrey McDaniel of Sylvester earned the bronze medal in Medical Assisting. Raelyn Kearns of Donalsonville earned bronze in Esthetics. Alex Piza-Finney of Tifton earned bronze in Electrical Construction Wiring.
SRTC Dual Enrollment students also excelled during the conference. Representing SRTC and Worth County High School, Conner Mullen claimed first prize in Welding Sculpture. Hunter Brogren from Thomas County Central High School earned second prize in welding. Chris Crittendon from Colquitt County High School earned bronze in Electrical Construction Wiring. The Worth County High School team of Elaina Woody, Jack Hatcher and Austin Johnson placed third in Metal Working Display. Edwin Martinez from Tift County High School took third place in Mobile Electronics Installation.
On June 19, top placers will return to Atlanta for the annual SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference, a nationwide showcase of career and technical education students. SkillsUSA is a national non-profit organization of students, teachers, and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled work force. SkillsUSA helps high school and college students enrolled in career and technical education programs to excel by teaching employability skills such as communication, problem solving, and leadership in conjunction with their trade, technical, and service occupations skills.
