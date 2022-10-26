MOULTRIE, Ga. — Southern Regional Technical College Automotive Technology student Cheyenne Dahlgren became the college’s first student to receive the recently founded Georgia Automobile Dealers Association Scholarship.
In the summer of 2022, the Georgia Automobile Dealers Association donated $100,000 to the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) Foundation in support of students pursuing a career in the automotive industry, SRTC said in a press release. The gift established a scholarship program for students enrolled in automotive-related programs at TCSG colleges, including SRTC.
Dahlgren’s $1,000 scholarship will support her in her goal of opening her own automotive shop with a unique mission of making women feel more welcome and comfortable when having their cars serviced. She also hopes that opening a woman-owned business in a traditionally male industry will motivate other women to follow their dreams, even if they are unconventional.
“I would like to inspire other young women to stray away from what the world and society may tell them to pursue. I will show others that they should pursue whichever career path their heart desires,” said Dahlgren.
The Georgia Automobile Dealers Association is an association of Georgia franchise automobile dealers. Its membership consists of approximately 500 dealer members who represent more than 90 percent of the new vehicles sold in Georgia and employ over 35,000 Georgians.
“There is a crucial need for automotive technicians all across the state of Georgia,” said Georgia Automobile Dealers Association President Lea Kirschner. “By partnering with TCSG and providing funding for students interested in an automotive career, we will be growing a workforce ready to fill the jobs of today and tomorrow.”
The scholarship helps narrow the skills gap in the automotive industry by removing a financial barrier for automotive students so they can earn their credential and join the workforce, SRTC said. Dahlgren said that the Georgia Automobile Dealers Association Scholarship has helped to ease her financial burden. In addition to a being a full time student, she also works a full time job to pay for her education and to support her family.
“I love helping to support my family now, but I also know that education is one of the most important things in life. I love making myself a better person, and education is a wonderful way to do just that. Foundation scholarships provide the support I need to continue my education.”
“We are extremely grateful for the Georgia Automobile Dealers Association partnership,” said TCSG Commissioner, Greg Dozier. “Their generosity will help more students pursue their dreams of going to college and beginning a rewarding career in the automotive industry.”
The SRTC Foundation is a non-profit corporation whose mission is to promote the cause of higher education and expand educational opportunities to the students of SRTC. The Foundation strives to create scholarships and endowments, and assist in the financing of capital improvements and other college-related expenses.
For more information on scholarships, how to give, and how to apply, please visit the Foundation’s website at www.southernregional.edu/scholarships or contact the Institutional Advancement Office by calling (229) 225-4060.
